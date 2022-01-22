ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Kickapoo Turnpike shifting to cashless tolling

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCaXX_0dt87TFD00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Kickapoo Turnpike will be switched to cashless tolling in a few days.

Cashless tolling on Kickapoo starts Tuesday, Jan. 25.

“No more stopping, no more throwing change in the coin machines,” Oklahoma Turnpike Authority officials said.

CDC: Boosters 90 percent effective against hospitalization from omicron

Drivers who have a Pikepass will see no change, but those who travel through toll areas without a Pikepass will receive an invoice in the mail.

Go to pikepass.com/cao/ to sign up for a Pikepass.

Visit www.platepay.com/ to learn more about PlatePay.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolling#Cdc#Boosters 90 Percent#Omicron Drivers#Pikepass#Platepay#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy