Kickapoo Turnpike shifting to cashless tolling

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Kickapoo Turnpike will be switched to cashless tolling in a few days.

Cashless tolling on Kickapoo starts Tuesday, Jan. 25.

“No more stopping, no more throwing change in the coin machines,” Oklahoma Turnpike Authority officials said.

Drivers who have a Pikepass will see no change, but those who travel through toll areas without a Pikepass will receive an invoice in the mail.

Go to pikepass.com/cao/ to sign up for a Pikepass.

Visit www.platepay.com/ to learn more about PlatePay.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.