Kickapoo Turnpike shifting to cashless tolling
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Kickapoo Turnpike will be switched to cashless tolling in a few days.
Cashless tolling on Kickapoo starts Tuesday, Jan. 25.
"No more stopping, no more throwing change in the coin machines," Oklahoma Turnpike Authority officials said.
Drivers who have a Pikepass will see no change, but those who travel through toll areas without a Pikepass will receive an invoice in the mail.
Go to pikepass.com/cao/ to sign up for a Pikepass.
