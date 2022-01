The WWE’s 2022 Royal Rumble is just around the corner, which means many men and women will fight for their chance at winning one of the brand’s biggest matches and punch their ticket for a match at WrestleMania 38. Most of the entrants we know, though there are still some slots left to fill ahead of both Rumble matches. We’ve had rumors of NXT stars and retired wrestling legends filling those spots, and now we have another rumor alleging another big name tied closely to the WWE could enter the match. Shane McMahon might make his return to the upcoming Royal Rumble and be one of the night’s surprise entrants.

