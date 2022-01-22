How Xi Jinping is staging the Olympics on his terms

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWhen the International Olympic Committee met seven years ago to choose a host for the 2022 Winter Games, China’s leader, Xi Jinping, sent a short video message that helped tip the scale in a close, controversial vote. China had limited experience with winter sports. Little snow falls in...

AFP

Why is North Korea firing so many missiles?

From hypersonic to cruise missiles, North Korea started 2022 with its most intensive spate of weapons testing in years, but analysts said the barrage is more domestic political ploy than a diplomatic gambit. That may explain why North Korea has carried out five weapons tests in the last three weeks, analysts said -- and a dramatic demonstration of the nuclear-armed country's military prowess offers a quick win ahead of important domestic anniversaries.
WORLD
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
The Independent

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

The big fish caught in Xi Jinping's anti-graft net

A state TV series documenting high-profile officials caught in President Xi Jinping's purge of the Communist Party's upper echelons has captivated millions in China and renewed focus on widespread abuses of power. The former head of Interpol, an ex-spy chief and a Xinjiang governor accused of "trading power for sex" are just some of the cadres to suffer spectacular falls from grace. Ostensibly a crackdown on corruption, critics say the wide-ranging campaign has also served to remove those voicing criticism of the all-powerful leader. Here are some of the political heavyweights caught in Xi's anti-graft net.
CHINA
The Independent

Biden planning to ‘maximise pain’ for Russia if it invades Ukraine

The United States is preparing a sweeping tranche of economic sanctions to “maximize pain in the Kremlin” if Russia invades Ukraine, The Independent has been told by a US government source. These could include blocking financial transfers from Russia’s three biggest banks, two additional sources said. Some 100,000 Russian troops are believed to have been deployed by Moscow to Ukraine’s border with Belarus. British armed forces minister, James Heappey, has said that Russian forces are already in Ukraine. Experts on the region said that an invasion was now more probable than not. The first US official quoted above said...
POLITICS
The Independent

China 2008 vs 2022: Richer, stronger, more confrontational

China has undergone history-making change since the last time it was an Olympic host in 2008: It is richer, more heavily armed and openly confrontational.As President Xi Jinping’s government prepares for February’s Winter Olympics, it has greater leverage to exert influence abroad and resist complaints from the United States and other governments over trade, technology theft and its treatment of Taiwan, Hong Kong and China’s Muslim minorities.The economy is three times larger today. The ruling Communist Party is using that wealth to try to become a “technology power” and is spending more on its military than any country other...
CHINA
The Stockton Record

North Korea’s failure and South Korea’s success

North Korea is once again rattling the cage. Over several weeks, the regime has carried out four ballistic missile tests, the most recent on Jan. 17. Pyongyang describes them as essential for self-defense. Meanwhile, South Korea continues on a positive course of exceptional economic growth and profitability, combined with now firmly established representative democracy. Scare stories about actions of the North overshadow the good news regarding the South. This is most unfortunate. ...
POLITICS
BBC

China's Xi Jinping defends 'common prosperity' crackdowns

Chinese president Xi Jinping has made a rare defence on the world stage of his "common prosperity" policy, which has seen major crackdowns on businesses. His comments came during the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting of government and corporate leaders. China says the policy is aimed at narrowing the...
CHINA
AFP

China shrugs off IMF warnings on zero-tolerance Covid approach

Beijing shrugged off IMF warnings about the economic impact of its aggressive anti-Covid policy, saying on Wednesday that China has achieved "significant results" and is a key driver of global growth. It might be time for Beijing to "recalibrate" its stance in order to ease pressure on global supply chains and economic growth, the fund's newly-installed first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath told AFP. But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the country's "status as an important engine of global economic growth has not changed," adding that Beijing has achieved "significant results" in its economic rebound and boosting global economic recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Xi Jinping’s Covid-19 defence gets weaker with every Omicron case

(Jan 19): More than two years into the pandemic most countries are striving to live alongside Covid, accepting the virus as part of everyday life. China, where the pathogen first emerged, exists in an alternate reality, wedded to a zero-tolerance strategy that’s growing harder to maintain. Despite firmly closed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China restricts activists' social media ahead of Olympics

Human rights activists and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in recent weeks, multiple people affected have told AFP, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Winter Olympics. "The government now wants to make sure that people don't cross the line online to poke the facade of a perfect Winter Olympic Games," said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch.
SPORTS
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
omahanews.net

Developed countries should adopt responsible economic policies as world undergoes changes, says Xi Jinping at Davos agenda

Beijing [China], January 17 (ANI): Stressing that global development is suffering from severe disruption, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that major developed countries should adopt responsible economic policies, manage policy spillovers, and avoid severe impacts on developing countries. "The world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century....
ECONOMY
The Independent

UN chief urges major Afghan aid increase, unfreezing assets

The U.N. chief urged nations Wednesday to greatly boost humanitarian aid for millions of Afghans living in “a frozen hell” and release nearly $9 billion in frozen assets to pull Afghanista ’s economy back from the brink of a collapse that could set off a mass exodus of people fleeing the country.“Time is of the essence,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council. “Without action, lives will be lost, and despair and extremism will grow.”Guterres said liquidity must be urgently restored to the Afghan economy. He said that means freeing up the country’s frozen currency reserves, re-engaging with its...
WORLD

