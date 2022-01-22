ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YSU women top Robert Morris for regular season sweep of Colonials

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team defeated Robert Morris 61-44 Saturday afternoon to complete the three-game regular season sweep of the Colonials.

Lilly Ritz lead all players with 17 points and a season-best 18 rebounds. Malia Magestro finished with 14.

Brookfield and Hook prevail over Newton Falls

Esther Castedo lead Robert Morris with 15 points.

The victory marked YSU head coach John Barnes’ 300th career win. Barnes has won 156 games for Michigan Tech and 144 for the Penguins.

YSU improves to 17-2 on the season and 11-1 in conference play. Robert Morris drops to 7-10 overall and 5-7 in Horizon League play.

