Salem, OH

Salem holds off West Branch in rivalry thriller

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem outlasted West Branch 44-39 in Eastern Buckeye Conference girls basketball action on Saturday afternoon.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Player of the Game: Salem’s Alivia Davidson-Chuck

Alivia Davidson-Chuck led the Quakers with 12 points and five rebounds. Abbie Davidson added 6 points, and 4 rebounds, while Jenna McClish added 8 points.

West Branch was led by Sophie Gregory who tallied a game-high 20 points. Sydney Mercer finished with 6, while Livvie Showalter added 4.

Salem improves to 14-2 and 7-2 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference. The Quakers are slated to visit Ursuline Monday night.

West Branch drops to 14-4. The Warriors will host Canton South on Saturday Jan. 29.

