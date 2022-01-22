ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

Player of the Game: Salem’s Alivia Davidson-Chuck

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3CuN_0dt85LMD00

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Senior Alivia Davidson-Chuck was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Quakers’ thrilling win over rival West Branch in Eastern Buckeye Conference girls basketball action on Saturday afternoon.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Salem holds off West Branch in rivalry thriller

She finished the game with a team-high 12 points, including four key three-pointers.

Following the win, Davidson-Chuck joined Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

With the win, Salem completes the regular season sweep of West Branch, having previously defeated the Warriors 30-29 back in December.

Salem improves to 14-2 overall on the season, and 8-2 in Eastern Buckeye Conference play.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Salem, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Salem, OH
Basketball
Salem, OH
Sports
WKBN

Springfield and Campbell highlight the field in Division 3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA boys’ basketball tournament draw will be announced on Sunday, February 6. Familiar sites – Salem and Howland – will host the Northeast Districts in Division III. Twenty-five schools will make up the two tournaments. Nearly half the teams in the field have winning records (14) with five (Campbell Memorial, […]
CAMPBELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Branch#Highschool#Quakers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WKBN

Ohio to KC➡ What Bengals fans traveling to the AFC championship should know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Many diehard Cincinnati Bengals fans are headed west for the weekend to watch Joe Burrow and crew take on the reigning AFC Champions in Kansas City. As the orange and black caravans make the straight shot across I-70, NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony spoke with FOX4 KC morning anchor Pat McGonigle about […]
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy