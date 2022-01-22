Player of the Game: Salem’s Alivia Davidson-Chuck

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Senior Alivia Davidson-Chuck was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Quakers’ thrilling win over rival West Branch in Eastern Buckeye Conference girls basketball action on Saturday afternoon.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

She finished the game with a team-high 12 points, including four key three-pointers.

Following the win, Davidson-Chuck joined Chad Krispinsky.

Following the win, Davidson-Chuck joined Chad Krispinsky.

With the win, Salem completes the regular season sweep of West Branch, having previously defeated the Warriors 30-29 back in December.

Salem improves to 14-2 overall on the season, and 8-2 in Eastern Buckeye Conference play.

