Young Thug, superstar guests to perform at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — A1 Events makes a grand debut with an exclusive show presenting Atlanta-native and world-famous rapper Young Thug. The one-time performance will be held at the Atlanta award-winning State Farm Arena on April 15, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets went on sale this Friday at ticketmaster.com.

This show will include special quests unique to the Atlanta show. Secret superstar guests will be brought out as part of the lineup, making this one of the must-see concerts for Atlanta this year.

Grammy award-winner Young Thug, released the renowned album “Slime Language 2,” alongside Young Stoner Life Records and Gunna in 2021. This album made waves as it reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Young Thug continues to create music and collaborate with the hottest artists of our time.

Thug dropped his second album of 2021, via 300 Entertainment and YSL, the sophomore album “Punk” in October 2021. Thug’s own albums feature world-famous artists such as, Drake, Lil Baby, Gunna, NAV, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, and Travis Scott, just to name a few. Fans will have the pleasure to see Young Thug perform his award-winning music here at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Tickets range from $30- $240. All tickets are reserved. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. All dates, act(s) and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. All tickets are subject to applicable taxes, service, handling and facility fee charges. State Farm Arena is located at 1 State Farm Drive in Atlanta.

A1 Events is a live entertainment company committed to providing memorable experiences for music fans of all types. A1 Events was founded in Atlanta and continues to run its business in Georgia’s capital city.

Home to the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, the award-winning State Farm Arena opened its doors in October 2018 following the second-largest renovation in NBA history. Inspired by the fans, State Farm Arena is a next-generation venue focused on experience, service and entertainment.

Named Pollstar’s 2020 Best New Concert Venue, State Farm Arena consistently ranks among the top 10 concert and event venues in the world and hosts nearly 200 events and nearly 2 million guests annually. For more information on State Farm Arena, log on to www.statefarmarena.com today or follow on Twitter @StateFarmArena.