The WWE’s Royal Rumble is right around the corner, which means fans are in for a night of surprises and unexpected entrants in the big events. While some big names like Johnny Knoxville have already been suggested and teased, few are as big as the former superstar who is reportedly training for a WWE comeback and could appear in the women’s match: Ronda Rousey. The rumor is still just that, a rumor, though the fact that Becky Lynch directly responded to it should maybe have some folks excited for the pay-per-view.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO