ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BRFD investigating arson after clothes lit on fire outside N. Ardenwood apartment

By WAFB staff
WAFB
WAFB
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an arson fire that occurred Saturday, Jan. 22 around 12:30 p.m. at Greenview...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

One person dead in shooting on South Sherwood Forest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead following a shooting on South Sherwood Forest Blvd according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officials state that the shooting occurred at the Circle K gas station in the 2200 block of S. Sherwood Forest. Details are limited at this time....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police: 1 injured in shooting on Sherwood Hollow Court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they’re investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning. Investigators say the shooting was reported in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Court. Police tell WAFB one man was injured in the shooting and his injuries appear to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thefts, car burglary on Woodside Drive in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Zachary Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for multiple thefts and a car burglary. Authorities say they responded to multiple thefts and one car burglary on Woodside Drive in Zachary. Investigators say they’re looking for...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

4 arrested for armed robberies in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Baton Rouge Department and East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Robbery Divisions arrested multiple individuals who were involved in at least five separate armed robberies and one home invasion inside and outside the city limits of Baton Rouge starting on December 29, 2021. On January 26, 2022...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Brfd
WAFB

Authorities report 3 juveniles shot in New Roads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and the New Roads City Police are working a shooting in the City of New Roads. According to officials, three juvenile victims were shot around 7:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW ROADS, LA
WAFB

Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - An explosion at Westlake Chemical’s south plant Wednesday morning was felt throughout the area and caused a plume of smoke that stretched across the sky. Plant officials say an empty Ethylene Dichloride tank exploded around 10:45 a.m. The cause is under investigation. Six injuries have...
WESTLAKE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

2 arrested in Livingston Parish for armed robberies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with burglaries around the parish. According to the sheriff’s office, they have been working two separate cases and figured out the suspects were tied to both. On Tuesday, Jan. 25 deputies with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Authorities arrest attempted murder suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Major Assaults Detectives along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office worked together to arrest an attempted murder suspect. According to the report, authorities arrested 20-year-old Reginald Joseph Jr., and 22-year-old...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

27-year EBRSO veteran passes away, sheriff says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A veteran lieutenant of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has died, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux announced Thursday, Jan. 27. “I’m heartbroken over the loss of Lt. Joseph Bell last night following health issues. I know that many of you, like myself, knew and loved Joe. He was always prepared to go out of his way to help anyone in need of anything. I considered him a great personal friend,” Gautreaux said.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Hammond lieutenant retires after 28 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department posted on social media a Lieutenant on the force retiring after 28 years. According to a Facebook post from the Hammond Police Department, Lieutenant Calvin Miller is retiring. Miller has been with the department for 28 years. The Facebook post reads:
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

BRPD hosts community walk Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they will be continuing their community-based outreach efforts with a walk on Thursday, Jan. 27. The walk is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the corner of Eddie Robinson Sr Drive and South Boulevard. WAFB’s Perry...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy