The Tennessee Titans were the AFC’s top seed in the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2008. And as was the case that year, the team disappointed. The Tennessee Titans used a slew of different players, overcame the loss of the league’s two-time rushing leader in 2019 and 2020, and still wound up winning the AFC South for the second straight year. And Mike Vrabel’s club also entered the postseason as the conference’s top playoff seed.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO