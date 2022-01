The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued an order to nursing homes to offer on-site doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents who are not up to date as of January 20 within 30 days. Director Elizabeth Hertel says with Omicron dominating, “COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against the virus, and we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get up to date.” Nothing in the order requires nursing home residents to get vaccinated, although the homes are encouraged to provide information about COVID-19 vaccines to residents so they can make informed choices. Skilled nursing homes were among the first groups offered vaccination in December of 2020 when the shots became available. First and second doses have been offered at 100% of the facilities in the state, with 74% of Michigan nursing home residents having already received their booster dose.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO