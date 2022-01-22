ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Florida St. moves to top of ACC after stopping Miami's rally

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIANA_0dt83e9A00

Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Anthony Polite scored 15 and Florida State withstood a furious second-half Miami rally to beat the Hurricanes 61-60 on Saturday and take control atop the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Miami's Isaiah Wong missed a contested fadeaway jumper at the buzzer. Miami used an 8-0 run in the last 2:20 to have a chance at the end.

In a near mirror-image contest, Florida State led 43-19 at halftime before the Hurricanes turned it around and outscored the Seminoles 41-18 in the second half.

Wong's basket with 15:53 before halftime brought Miami within 8-6. They wouldn't get closer until a Wong steal led to a fast-break lob to Sam Waardenburg to make it 61-60 with 39 seconds left.

Florida State used its final timeout with 5:39 as Miami's frantic push forced FSU coach Leonard Hamilton to exhaust them in attempt to break the Canes' rhythm. The 'Noles missed 13 of their last 20 shot attempts.

The Seminoles went to halftime with a 43-19 lead after shooting 56.3% (18 for 32) with 15-made shots inside the 3-point arc. Polite made all five of his shot attempts and scored 13 points. Five Florida State reserves contributed 15 points.

Miami did just the opposite, shooting 26.1% (6 for 23) and missed 11 of 12 from beyond the arc. The Hurricanes had one point off the bench before the break.

Wong finished with 22 points and now has scored in double figures in 18 straight games.

It was Florida State’s (13-5, 6-2) ninth-straight win over Miami (14-6, 6-2). The Hurricanes are 10-2 in their last 12 with both defeats coming against FSU. The last time Miami beat Florida State was Jan. 7, 2018.

Florida State travels to Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Miami has a road contest against Virginia Tech, also on Wednesday.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Emergency response to Pittsburgh bridge collapse

Emergency officials say no one was killed in this morning's bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, but several people were injured. It happened hours before President Biden's visit to the city to discuss the implementation of his infrastructure plan. CBS Pittsburgh reporter Meghan Schiller is at the scene with the latest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
College Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Hamilton
ABC News

ABC News

524K+
Followers
130K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy