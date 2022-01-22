Resilient Packers have a date with destiny

When thinking of the playstyles of Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre over the course of their careers, it is hard to describe either player as remotely similar. Rodgers has always been the ultimate protector of the football, rarely turning the ball over and seemingly calculated in his every move. Undoubtedly, Rodgers has been much more inclined to take a devastating sack than make a risky pass. Favre, meanwhile, became the NFL’s leader in interceptions by a long shot. He was the classic gunslinger willing to try to make a play happen even when it was not there. That tendency either led to unfathomable highlights or six-interception performances. Yet, regardless of their highs and lows, the franchise achieved a high level of success under both players. Favre brought the Packers back from the shadows and Rodgers maintained that winning tradition for another decade and a half.

