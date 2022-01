When the calendar changes over to a new year, non-alcoholic beer becomes a trending topic. In recent years this is even more true with the influx of new non-alcoholic beer entering the marketplace. This category is an intriguing one that continues to see strong percentage growth with a clientele that are non-drinkers that abstain from alcohol and drinkers that are a bit more health conscious. or just need to take a break from imbibing.

