ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Wooten: Old friends clash a final time in Cameron

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34B3If_0dt82LXG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVwUu_0dt82LXG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHhrR_0dt82LXG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUKyu_0dt82LXG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvfpD_0dt82LXG00

DURHAM — Their clashes are important, they say, because each cares so much about their programs and winning.

Their friendship, they say, is even more. Saturday, old friends Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski met a final time in Cameron Indoor Stadium, with the Blue Devils running roughshod through the Orange 79-59.

“His kids play hard and for me, to see his two sons, Buddy and Jimmy, I’ve known since our families grew up together during USA Basketball for 11 years, and Julie was there,” Krzyzewski said. “You don’t pay attention to that during a game but after the game you get a little bit emotional because they’re beautiful people.”

In addition to the Boeheim boys playing, so too did Krzyzewski’s grandson, Michael Savarino.

“We’re really good friends,” Boeheim said. “And that’s separate from basketball. When we come here, we want to win, they want to win. Those memories are all in a different category. They’re not in a basketball category.”

He joked, as he often does, about the state’s places to eat. It wasn’t Denny’s this time; Burger King and Krzyzewski got the punch line.

But he also shared from the heart.

“We spent over 300 days together in the summertime over a period of 10 years,” Boeheim said. “That friendship, the basketball experience in that time was special. We have a unique bond, being able to be together for 300 days, and never have an argument, two people who get their way a lot — except when they’re at home.”

He added later, “It’s been an unbelievable experience in my life. Just fortunate to have them. Fortunate to coach with a guy that takes their advice, and will do things they think are good.”

As for Saturday, however, he said, “When we play like this, there’s not much to talk about. We’ve played well. I still think we’ll finish strong.”

Krzyzewski, the 42nd-year coach retiring after this season, thinks so, too.

“Jim’s team, I think they can beat anybody,” he said. “Two reasons. One, him. Two, they have a style you really have to prepare for.”

The Blue Devils were ready as ever for the famed zone defense.

Duke (15-3, 5-2 ACC) was also dominant defensively, holding Syracuse (9-10, 3-5 ACC) to 35 percent shooting punctuated by 5-for-29 (17 percent) from behind the 3-point arc. The first half was 2-for-16 from 3-point territory.

Four Duke players scored 15 points each — Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore Jr., A.J. Griffin and Mark Williams — and Joey Baker came off the bench for 11. Banchero’s 13 rebounds and Jeremy Roach’s nine assists led on a day when Trevor Keels rested an injury.

Krzyzewski likes where the team is moving, despite a disjointed regular season.

“We’re going to run our race, keep getting better, and see what happens,” he said. “I care about winning, and playing well and getting better. Our kids did that this week.”

Bladen Journal sports columnist Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bladen Journal

Poor-shooting Carolina prevails

CHAPEL HILL — Caleb Love scored 16 points, R.J. Davis added 13 and Carolina defeated Boston College 58-47 on Wednesday night, winning for the first time in program history when shooting under 30 percent. The Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) survived an off-night by their top scorer...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bladen Journal

No. 9 Blue Devils clip Tigers

DURHAM — Paolo Banchero had missed two straight shots when Clemson took a late lead over Duke. With the game on the line, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski continued to call plays designed for the star freshman. “It was winning time,” Banchero said. “Coach drew up the play for...
DURHAM, NC
Bladen Journal

East Bladen boys prevail

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen triumphed 60-57 over Fairmont on Thursday evening in SAC-7 boys high school basketball. The Eagles improved to 4-1 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 9-5 overall and visit Fairmont on Monday in a rescheduled matchup. Tuesday, East Bladen is at Red Springs. Fairmont, which had won...
FAIRMONT, NC
Bladen Journal

N.C. State turned back by Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — N.C. State gave up 15 points in a row during the second half and lost at Notre Dame 73-65 on Wednesday night. Nate Laszewski scored 18 points, including eight straight when the Irish took the lead for good. Laszewski made four 3-pointers and had 11...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cameron, NC
Basketball
City
Durham, NC
Cameron, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Sports
City
Cameron, NC
Durham, NC
Basketball
Bladen Journal

Knights fall to Red Springs

BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to Red Springs 51-38 on Thursday night in SAC-7 boys high school basketball. The Knights have lost four straight and eight of nine since winning seven of 10 to open the season. West Bladen is 1-7 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 8-11 overall, and at St. Pauls on Tuesday.
RED SPRINGS, NC
Bladen Journal

West Bladen denied in overtime

BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to Fairmont 62-60 in overtime of a SAC-7 boys high school basketball game Wednesday night. West Bladen has lost three in a row, seven of eight, is 1-6 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 8-10 overall, and tonight hosts Red Springs. Fairmont, which swept the season series, exited 4-0 in the league and 6-6 overall.
FAIRMONT, NC
Bladen Journal

Two with double-doubles, powering East Bladen triumph

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen defeated Fairmont 49-35 on Thursday evening in SAC-7 girls high school basketball. The Lady Eagles have won four straight, are 6-1 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, and 17-1 overall. They visit Red Springs on Tuesday. Leading scorers were freshman Laila Smith with 13 points, senior...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Roach
Person
Jim Boeheim
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Cameron
Bladen Journal

Lady Knights defeated by Fairmont

BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to Fairmont 72-32 on Wednesday evening in SAC-7 girls high school basketball. The Lady Knights have lost two straight, six of seven, are 1-6 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 8-8 overall, and host Red Springs this evening. Fairmont, which led 36-22 at intermission, exited 4-1 in the league and 10-5 overall.
FAIRMONT, NC
Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s five-game winning streak snapped

ST. PAULS — East Bladen lost to St. Pauls 62-59 on Tuesday night in SAC-7 boys high school basketball. The Eagles’ five-game winning streak was snapped, and their time sharing first place in the loss column of the Southeastern Athletic Conference also came to an end. East Bladen...
SAINT PAULS, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy