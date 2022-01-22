ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton police investigating 2 deaths in home on Callow Avenue

By Nathan Pilling, Kitsap Sun
 6 days ago

BREMERTON – Police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a home in the 1300 block of Callow Avenue Friday night.

Bremerton Police Lt. Aaron Elton said the two deceased individuals were a 35-year-old male and a 24-year-old female. Elton said both have been identified but declined to release their names or more information about the circumstances of the deaths until after their autopsies, which are scheduled for early next week.

"There were no signs of foul play, no indication that anything violent happened or anything like that," he said.

"There's no evidence or indication that the community needs to be concerned, there's no one wanted in connection with it."

The deceased man and woman did not own the home, but it was unclear if they were renting or squatting there, Elton said.

Police were called to the home at 7:45 p.m. Friday after a man who was moving into the residence arrived there and found the man and woman dead, Elton said.

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bremerton police investigating 2 deaths in home on Callow Avenue

