John Mara unequivocally said Wednesday that the Giants aren’t pursuing Texans QB Deshaun Watson. “We’re not trading for Deshaun Watson,” Mara said, citing the more than 20 women who have accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits. “There’s so many reasons why we wouldn’t do that. For cap reasons we couldn’t afford it but more importantly with the allegations that are out there, it’s just not the right thing for us.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO