ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan Police: Crash Kills Female In Middle Of The Street

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JFcl_0dt81gqC00

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Morgan police say a female victim died after she was hit by a vehicle on Friday night. Police responded to the area near 7th Avenue and Main Street.

They say they found the victim in the street with apparent injuries from being hit by a car. Details about the victim were not clear.

Witnesses told police the victim was lying in the road before being hit by a car. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say they identified the driver and vehicle involved. They also interviewed the driver who did not stay on scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Glen Haven Firefighter Recognized For Saving Teenage Girl During Domestic Violence Attack

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Glen Haven Volunteer Firefighter Mary Thompson received an award Monday for protecting a teenage girl who was attacked and strangled on fire station property last summer. Thompson was at the Glen Haven Area Fire Department’s fire station July 15 when a white Jeep drove into the parking lot. A black Chevrolet sedan drove in behind it and struck the Jeep. A man, later identified as Jacobo Wright Mendoza, 39, of Drake, exited the sedan, pulled a 16-year-old girl from the passenger side of the Jeep, and began assaulting her. “Emergency at Glen Haven Station 1, please,” Thompson declared...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Husband, Wife Both Sent To Prison After Road Rage Shootings In 2 Denver Metro Area Counties

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Theodore Hrdlicka was sentenced to 30 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections in late November for a 2019 road rage incident during which he said he was drunk and high when he fired his gun into three vehicles. The sentence brought an end to four cases against Hrdlicka and his wife for their actions that day. The encounter happened Aug. 4 near South Santa Fe Drive and West Belleview Avenue in Littleton. Hrdlicka, 51, was a passenger in a gray pickup truck. His 32-year-old wife, Courtney, was driving the truck. At one point, per prosecutors, Courtney Hrdlicka was...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 Found Deceased In Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies responded to a residence in Grand Lake on Tuesday about 7:40 p.m. on a welfare check. A concerned person had contacted the sheriff’s office and said that they hadn’t been able to get in contact with their friend for three days. (credit: Thinkstock) Deputies with assistance from the Grand Lake Fire Protection District responded to the residence and located two deceased adult males. The initial investigation shows no signs of foul play and there is no community threat. Cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner.
GRAND LAKE, CO
CBS Denver

Carjacking Suspect Shot By Arvada Police After Firing At Officers

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — Arvada Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night. A carjacking suspect fired gunshots at responding officers, who returned fire and injured the suspect. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. (credit: CBS) According to the Arvada Police Department tweet, officers responded to a  suspect who was accused of firing a gun and then stealing a vehicle in the 6400 block of Sheridan Boulevard. A woman says the suspect shot into her SUV and then stole it from her. Arvada investigating an officer involved shooting in the 5900 block of Sheridan Blvd. Suspect...
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Morgan, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Fort Morgan, CO
CBS Denver

Overturned Semi Carrying Totaled Vehicles Blocks Part Of Oxford Avenue

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Oxford Avenue in Sheridan was closed on Wednesday afternoon after a semi truck overturned. The truck was carrying already-totaled vehicles. (credit: Sheridan Police) Sheridan police say both east and westbound lanes are partially blocked at Santa Fe Drive. (credit: Sheridan Police) Fortunately, no one was hurt. It’s not clear what caused the truck to overturn.
SHERIDAN, CO
CBS Denver

2 Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Angel Santibanez At Lakewood Motel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Lakewood police have arrested two suspects in the deadly shooting of Angel Santibanez. The shooting happened just before noon on Monday at the Trails End Motel at 9025 W. Colfax Ave. Maliq Williamson (credit: Lakewood Police) Officers rushed to the motel where they found an adult Hispanic male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Sanitbanez, 29, was rushed to the hospital where he later died of those injuries. Antonio Johnson (credit: Lakewood Police) Officers were able to locate and arrest two suspects in the homicide, Maliq Alston Williamson, 24, and Antonio Antiwon Johnson, 35. Williamson is being held at the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of committing first-degree murder and Johnson is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of committing accessory to first-degree murder.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

No Jail Time For Former Idaho Springs Officer Nicholas Hanning Who Tased Unarmed 75-Year-Old

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A former Idaho Springs Police Officer will face two years probation, 120 days of ankle monitoring, 150 hours of community service and anger management classes for tasing a 75-year-old man wearing only his boxers in his own apartment. The man’s family is “disgusted” by the sentencing decision Thursday. (credit: Idaho Springs Police) Nicholas Hanning, who was a police officer for Idaho Springs at the time of the incident, but has since been fired, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in December for the tasing incident. Hanning was initially charged with a felony assault against an...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver-Area Serial Bank Robber The ‘Powder Puff Bandit’ Pleads Guilty

(CBS4) – The serial bank robber nicknamed the “Powder Puff Bandit” pleaded guilty to several charges Thursday in Arapahoe County Court. Paul Hernandez was accused of committing at least seven bank robberies in the Denver metro area and pleaded guilty to three felony charges in the morning, according to Colorado court records. Investigators say Hernandez, 34, committed multiple robberies in mid-2020 along with one other person. Paul Hernandez in an earlier mugshot (credit: Broomfield Police) Hernandez is a federal ex-convict who served time for earlier bank robberies where he was known as the Bleach Blonde Bandit. Then in early 2020 he was arrested...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cbs4 Rrb
CBS Denver

Police Search For 2 In $7,300 Theft Of Necklaces At National Western Complex

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for two people wanted in the theft of two necklaces worth $7,300 from the National Western Stock Show. The theft happened on Sunday at the National Western Complex. (credit: Denver Police) Investigators say the woman distracted the clerk while the man stole the two necklaces. (credit: Denver Police) Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the images is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police Say Joe Michael Ervin Was A Serial Killer Who Murdered 5 Women More Than 40 Years Ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have identified a serial killer who murdered five women more than 40 years ago: Joe Michael Ervin. Four murders were unsolved and the families of those victims have lived with uncertainty for decades. (credit: CBS) DPD revealed in a news conference on Friday morning that DNA evidence and genealogy helped investigators link the cold cases together. Police say Ervin killed four women between 1978 and 1981. Those four female victims are as follows: Madeleine Furey-Livaudais (credit: DPD) – Madeleine Furey-Livaudais, 33. She was stabbed to death at her home on Poplar Street in Denver on Dec. 7, 1978 – Delores Barajas,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Apartment Fire: Alondra Michel In Court Wednesday For 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The woman suspected of sparking a deadly fire appeared in court in Arapahoe County Wednesday morning. Aurora police believe Alondra Michel intentionally started a fire at an apartment complex that quickly spread to other units — killing a 5-year-old boy and injuring several other people. Alondra Michel (credit: Aurora Police) Aurora police arrested Michel, 37, on suspicion of first degree murder, first degree arson and three counts of attempted first degree murder. She is being held without bond. The fire was first reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday at a three-story apartment complex near East Evans Avenue and South Chambers Road. (credit:...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Alleged Drug Dealer Sammy Valdez Faces Manslaughter Charge After Lafayette Woman Dies From Fentanyl Overdose

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A new arrest affidavit confirms a long-term investigation that began in 2020 led to the arrest of a Longmont man accused in the drug overdose death of a woman in Lafayette. According to the arrest warrant, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect Sammy Lee Valdez, 21, Dec. 23, 2021 in connection to the overdose death of Valetta Kroeger in Lafayette on March 19, 2020. (credit: Boulder Sheriff) Kroeger had a deadly overdose on counterfeit Oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl, and Valdez would admit to knowing the illegal drugs he had sold as legitimate to Kroeger’s boyfriend...
LAFAYETTE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Denver

Multi-Vehicle Crash With Semi-Truck Shuts Down I-76 At Dahlia Street For Hours

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-76 near CO 224 on Wednesday morning. That crash kept the westbound lanes of the interstate closed for several hours. (credit: CBS) According to CSP, State Patrol responded to the call for the crash close to 6:50 a.m., where a semi-truck was found jackknifed in the median of the interstate at Dahlia Street, approaching 74th Avenue. At least two other vehicles were involved. CSP says it received reports of injuries in the crash, but the extent was unknown. (credit: CBS) The lanes on westbound I-76 were completely shut down until after 1 p.m. #I76 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 9 and Exit 8 – CO 224; 74th Avenue. https://t.co/Lvc2DZNPli — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 26, 2022 During the closure, traffic was moved past the crash on the shoulder of the roadway and drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Deadly House Fire: Judge Denies Request To Move Kevin Bui & Gavin Seymour To Juvenile Court

DENVER (CBS4) – Two teenagers accused of starting a fire that killed a Senegalese family of five will remain in adult court. Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour, both 16, requested their cases be transferred to juvenile court. A judge denied that request this week. The two teenagers, along with a 15-year-old boy, are accused of starting the fire in August of 2020. Kevin Bui (left) and Gavin Seymour (right) (credit: Denver) An infant, a toddler and three adults died in the blaze. A man, woman and child survived after jumping from the second story of the burning home. When interviewed by law enforcement Bui admitted to the crime and told police why that particular house was targeted. He said he had been robbed of his phone in City Park. In a text message to his sister he wrote, “They gonna get theirs like I got mine.” (credit: CBS) Using an app, Bui located his phone at the Truckee Street address, but the people who lived there had no ties to it. Bui and Seymour face more than 60 charges of murder, attempted murder, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Both teenagers are scheduled to be back in court in March.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police Welcome New Recruit: K9 Cooper

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The Aurora Police Department introduced a new member of the force on Thursday. K9 Cooper is a chocolate Labrador and is 20 months old. (credit: Aurora Police) “Please join us in welcoming the newest member of the APD, K9 Cooper! ” police wrote on Facebook. (credit: Aurora Police) Officials say K9 Cooper will be trained in sniffing out guns and ammunition, and tracking blood. He spends his off-duty time playing with tennis balls and getting head rubs.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police Learn There Was A Serial Killer In Town When DNA Links Cold Cases Together

DENVER (CBS4) – In 1981, Aurora teenager Antoinette Parks had her whole life took look forward to. She was high school student who attended Gateway High School in Aurora. “She was young vivacious, she loved children, she was a good student,” said her brother George Journey. Antoinette Parks (credit: DPD) He and their brother Karl Journey say they think she would have eventually opened up her own daycare. “If you brought your kid over to be watched, you probably weren’t getting them back,” said George. She was pregnant with a child of her own and her family says she was excited to begin her family...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Michael Osse Arrested, Accused Of Murder After Driving From Jefferson County To Colorado Springs In Victim’s Car

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a murder suspect on Monday afternoon after he was found in his alleged victim’s vehicle in Colorado Springs. Michael Osse was arrested several hours after deputies began a death investigation. Michael Osse (credit: Jefferson County) Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the 14000 block of West 32nd Avenue for death investigation at 8:35 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found an adult female who had sustained fatal injuries that were suspicious. Investigators were able to identify a suspect who was related to the victim. That suspect, Osse, 55, had driven the victim’s car to Colorado Springs and was contacted by local law enforcement for suspicious behavior. Jefferson County deputies arrested Osse Monday afternoon. He was booked into the Jeffco Detentions Facility pending a charge of second-degree murder.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Multi-Car Crash On Snowy I-25 Near Pikes Peak Raceway Leads To Interstate Closure

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving several cars in southern Colorado led to a major closure of Interstate 25 on Thursday during a snowstorm. It happened in the afternoon near the Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain. The northbound lanes of I-25 were closed between Pueblo and Fountain as a result for some time afterwards. There was a backup as a result that was many miles long. (credit: CDOT) CBS4 partner KKTV reported that the Colorado State Patrol said a group of vehicles first collided at mile marker 127, then an oncoming semi-truck was added to the pileup.
FOUNTAIN, CO
CBS Denver

1 In Custody Following Shooting In Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Castle Rock have one person in custody following a shooting on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on Wilcox Street between 4th and 5th. (credit: Castle Rock Police) Police said that they received a call about 9:45 a.m. about a male who had walked into a business and reported a suspicious incident near the intersection of 4th and Wilcox streets. Minutes later, police received another call about the same individual running into traffic and trying to stop cars. Officers responded and tried to contact him, but he refused to talk to officers. Officers remained in the parking lot...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Video Raises New Questions About Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols’ Racial Profiling Claims; Union Asks For Him To Be Put On Leave

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The union representing Commerce City police officers is asking that Police Chief Clint Nichols be placed on administrative leave amid unsubstantiated allegations that Nichols was racially profiled during a traffic stop in Utah. There has been no documented corroboration of a traffic stop in Utah in which Nichols was racially profiled. Police Chief Clint Nichols (credit: CBS) The Fraternal Order of Police’s Lodge 19, which represents Commerce City officers, has released a statement calling the controversy “extremely troubling.” “There appear to be clear and unmistakable discrepancies between Chief Nichols’ account… of the incident,” wrote the FOP. The organization...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
38K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy