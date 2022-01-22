Fort Morgan Police: Crash Kills Female In Middle Of The Street

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Morgan police say a female victim died after she was hit by a vehicle on Friday night. Police responded to the area near 7th Avenue and Main Street.

They say they found the victim in the street with apparent injuries from being hit by a car. Details about the victim were not clear.

Witnesses told police the victim was lying in the road before being hit by a car. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say they identified the driver and vehicle involved. They also interviewed the driver who did not stay on scene.