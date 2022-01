Oh gosh this is so so lovely. I think any viewer who thinks that sometimes Park Shin Hye doesn’t express believable love onscreen with certain leading men can rest assured that it’s not on her, because she absolutely is in love with her husband actor Choi Tae Joon with what we see in these two pictures. Same goes for him, he’s got only eyes for her and their body language is also really engaged with each other. These two pictures released this week also confirm why a professional photographer is needed for a wedding because this really showcases how gorgeous the entire tableau comes across.

WORLD ・ 16 HOURS AGO