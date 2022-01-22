“I Don’t Want to Make Seamless Films”: Sierra Pettengill on Riotsville, USA

Mark Pellington, Slamdance Film Festival 2022, The Severing. Director Mark Pellington has long been one of the American cinema’s great chroniclers of grief, from early genre films like The Mothman Prophecies (in which the horror story is a vehicle for an unsettling, affecting tale of personal anguish) to more overtly philosophical takes on the subject like I Melt With You, The Last Word, and Nostalgia. While Pellington’s work is undeniably informed by the devastating loss of his wife Jennifer in 2004, it has tended, up until this point, to come at the subject from oblique angles, as in the 2008 dramedy Henry Poole Is Here. With his latest project, however, Pellington addresses his personal experience with grief head-on, to emotionally powerful effect. The Severing is Pellington’s boldest and most audacious film to date, an unclassifiable dance movie that plays like a cross between Wim Wenders’ Pina and Saw; using a sophisticated interplay of choreography, light, and sound design, Pellington moves beyond the limitations of narrative to get at something primal and raw—but also ultimately transcendent and life affirming—that perfectly conveys the transformative effects of grief and loss. Working with choreographer Nina McNeely, Pellington tells a story of wounded souls striving for connection via a series of dance sequences so meticulously lit and composed that they have the quality of living paintings, an effect aided by body paint on the dancers that adds its own expressive layer to the proceedings. Intertitles and a brief piece of voice-over narration give the audience just enough context to know where The Severing is coming from thematically, but the bulk of the film is open-ended, hypnotic and subjective enough to give each viewer their own deeply personal understanding of and connection to the material.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO