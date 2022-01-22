ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Refreshing Lemon Sauce Recipe: Spoon This Creamy Lemon Sauce Recipe Over Anything

By 1479 Tips
30Seconds
30Seconds
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tart, creamy and refreshing, this easy lemon sauce recipe cooks in less than 10 minutes and is the perfect topping for pancakes, waffles, scones, pound cake, oatmeal or your favorite dessert recipe. This easy lemon sauce would also be...

30seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekspin

McDonald’s now offers a spicy and meaty ice cream

McDonald’s dessert lineup has just gotten quirkier. According to Chew Boom, McDonald’s Thailand has recently added Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream to its menu. Available through April 5th at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Thailand, the unique frozen treat features the fast-food giant’s signature vanilla soft serve topped with chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss. The eccentric flavor combination reportedly allots for “a rich, spicy, and meaty” ice cream experience that customers will want to try again.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

This Recipe Forever Changed the Way I Make Grilled Cheese

Adriana Adarme’s blog, A Cozy Kitchen, is a longtime favorite of mine. Adriana is the queen of approachable cooking, and I’ve turned to her site countless times over the years for inspiration and guidance. Plus, she has great taste in music and one very adorable pup. In my...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemon Juice#Advertising#Dessert#Food Drink#American#Mobile Inc#Amazon Com
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
b975.com

Tom Cruise’s (to die for) Spaghetti Recipe

How do you like your pasta? Tom Cruise makes his with bacon and eggs!. What does the self-proclaimed “King of Carbonara” put in his secret recipe?. 1/2 inch olive oil (for frying pan) In a frying pan, combine 1/2 inch of olive oil, 2 cloves of minced garlic,...
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

This Sleeper Ina Garten Recipe Is My Favorite Weekday Lunch

I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. Every single recipe I make of hers is delicious! And while some of them (like her chocolate cake) are super popular and well-known, others remain sleeper hits — and these under-the-radar recipes are some of my favorites. Case in point? The cauliflower toast from Ina’s cookbook Cook Like a Pro.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
selmasun.com

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Southern Chicken and Dumplings

I’m not sure what it is about a big ol’ pot of chicken and dumplings, but sometimes there’s just nothing that fills your stomach and warms your soul quite like it. It’s got to be one of my favorite comfort foods. And while there are plenty of shortcuts out there (and y’all know I love a shortcut), sometimes you want the old-school, authentic favorite. This is that recipe. Though I do offer up a few shortcuts in the post, I just can’t help myself.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Is Ree Drummond's Secret For Perfect Meatballs

Ree Drummond, creator of cooking blog The Pioneer Woman, has been offering up cooking tips and techniques, as well as her trademark humor, for years. She shares modern twists on classic recipes on her blog, as well as on her aptly titled Food Network show, "The Pioneer Woman." Whether Drummond...
RECIPES
Mashed

You've Been Eating Hot Dogs Wrong This Whole Time

Whether it's at a baseball game or a Fourth of July cookout, hot dogs have a long history in the United States that combines historical facts, urban legends, and cultural influences. The food was believed to have been introduced by German street vendors who immigrated to New York in the 19th century (via HISTORY). Hot dogs have found themselves becoming a popular snack for hungry Americans who are in the mood for something cheap and filling. But, no matter where you go, you'll find that every person and state has their unique way of enjoying a red-hot frankfurter — from the cream cheese and onions-stuffed Seattle dog to the chili and mustard-slathered coney island Dog. It is treated with respect as a classic American treat. There's even a National Hot Dog and Sausage Council dedicated to one of our nation's most sacred food.
RECIPES
Simplemost

Oreo Is Debuting Rich New Flavor For Its 110th Birthday

Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday this year, and the brand is giving us a gift to celebrate. How kind!. Nothing says “Happy Birthday” like a big chocolate cake, so Oreo has combined its flavors with that festive dessert to create Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake cookies. The new cookies are the first limited-edition Oreo to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The creme filling features two layers: the signature creme filled with sprinkles, plus a rich chocolate cake-flavored creme.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Ranch Dressing Tastes Better In Restaurants

It's fair to say that ranch dressing has transcended its original purpose. We incorporate it (or its flavor) in everything from salads to macaroni and cheese. We dip our vegetables and chicken wings into it and even drizzle it on our pizza. The New York Times points out that ranch is the official American dressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
30Seconds

Magic Vanilla Cake Recipe: Add Some Magic to Your Life With This Easy Cake Recipe

The magic of this vanilla magic cake recipe is that it separates into two layers from one batter. Some of my family thought it tasted like bread pudding, some said egg custard and others thought the top layer was like a sponge cake. You can't go wrong with any of those. We did think it needed a sauce of some kind, so consider serving it with bourbon butterscotch sauce, maple caramel sauce or a fruit sauce like raspberry, blueberry or lemon curd.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi

Plump, succulent shrimp…al dente pasta twirled around a fork…creamy garlic sauce dripping from crisp asparagus pieces and juicy tomatoes. You’re not dreaming. You’re not at a fancy bistro. You’re at home enjoying a homemade helping of Olive Garden shrimp scampi. This spot-on copycat recipe comes together in under 30 minutes!
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Keep Blueberries Fresh

Most fruits, including blueberries, have a very limited shelf life. However, blueberries have a natural advantage that keeps them fresh longer. If you've ever observed the fruit closely, you probably noticed the grayish-white color that makes it look like they have been dipped in a thin layer of wax. Per The Kitchn, this waxy layer is called bloom and can be found in blueberries, grapes, plums, apples, and more. This natural coating is a protective barrier between the fruit, insects, and bacteria; it also keeps moisture locked in, making blueberries stay naturally fresh for longer. As blueberries age and lose their freshness, the natural bloom coating begins to weaken.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
30Seconds

30Seconds

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy