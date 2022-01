KENNEWICK -- The woman police say smashed into a man riding a moped and killed him in 2018 has now pleaded guilty to her crimes. Katie Summers pleaded guilty to Vehicular Homicide with Disregard to the Safety of Others and Hit and Run Accident Injury in a Benton County courtroom on Tuesday. She was allowed to leave the courtroom as a free woman pending her sentencing. Her sentencing has been scheduled for March 10th.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO