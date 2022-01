HANCEVILLE, Ala. – West Point and Fairview tipped things off with a JV Girls semifinal matchup at the Cullman County Tournament Friday night. The Lady Aggies trailed by just at halftime but were outscored 23-13 by West Point in the second half, allowing the Lady Warriors to pull away and take a 51-33 win. With the win, West Point has secured its spot in the JV Girls County Championship Game against Good Hope. Darby Nichols scored the first basket of the night to put the Lady Aggies in front 2-0 and she split a pair of free throws on their next...

