What would it take for the Boston Celtics to sell their soul? Apparently a lot. Marcus Smart has been one of the most important players for Boston since the team drafted him in 2014, but for the entirety of his career, his name has been tossed around in trade rumors. The point guard is used to it, adopting a “pray for the best but prepare for the worst” mentality. Yet in the eighth year of his career, he still hasn’t been moved.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO