Jeff Schmedding replacing Derek Mason as Auburn DC

Auburn promoted Jeff Schmedding to defensive coordinator on Saturday as the replacement to the departed Derek Mason.

Mason resigned to pursue other opportunities after one season at the school under coach Bryan Harsin. He spent the previous seven seasons as head coach of Vanderbilt.

Schmedding coached linebackers and served as defensive run coordinator for the Tigers last season.

“First and foremost, I want to thank coach Mason for his leadership as our defensive coordinator this past season and wish nothing but the best for him on his next steps,” Harsin said in a news release. “The decision to leave Auburn was not an easy one for him, and he will always be a part of the Auburn family.

“Coach Schmedding was at coach Mason’s side day after day getting our defense prepared and ready. He is a tremendous defensive coach, who has coordinated championship defenses and is a proven winner. I know our defense will take the next steps forward under Coach Schmedding’s leadership.”

Schmedding came to Auburn from Boise State, along with Harsin, following the 2020 campaign. He was defensive coordinator for Harsin in 2019-20 with the Broncos. Schemedding also was defensive coordinator at Eastern Washington for the final four of his 15 seasons (2004-18) at the FCS school.

“We had some really positive things happen defensively this year and working alongside coach Mason was a great experience for me,” Schmedding said. “I can’t thank coach Harsin enough for having the confidence in me to lead this defense. There is work to be done as we build on this past season. I know our defensive staff is ready for the challenge.”

Auburn also hired Jimmy Brumbaugh as defensive line coach and Christian Robinson as linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator.

The Tigers lost their last five games to finish 6-7 in Harsin’s first season. Auburn tied for 27th nationally in scoring defense (21.8 points per game) and was 61st in total defense (373.8).

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

