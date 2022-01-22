Three murdered within four hours in Baltimore on Saturday

Three men were murdered within four hours on Saturday in Baltimore City.

The latest happened around 2:12pm in the 3500 block of Powhatan Avenue.

Officers found an unidentified victim at the location, who had been shot multiple times. He later died at the hospital.

Less than one hour earlier, just over half-a-mile away, a man was found shot inside a vehicle in the 2900 block of Allendale Road. He also died at an area hospital.

Nearly three hours before that in the 4000 block of Walther Avenue, police discovered another man shot in a vehicle.

Police say the 30-year-old victim's car appeared to have hit multiple parked cars in the area. He too died at a nearby hospital.

The three incidents follow a violent week in the city.

On Friday night, a double shooting off York Road left a woman dead. The victims in that case were also found inside a crashed vehicle.

Then on Wednesday, a Safe Streets worker was one of three people killed in a quadruple shooting on East Monument Street.

That same day, a man's decomposing body was found inside a vacant home in the 3000 block of Walbrook Avenue. An autopsy revealed he'd been shot multiple times in the head.

So far in 2022, Baltimore City has reported 25 homicides.