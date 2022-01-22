Fire crews contain blaze sparked during high winds in Sonoma County

Amid high winds and dry weather, a fire broke out in Sonoma County early Saturday.

The blaze, named the Geyser Fire, has since been contained, but not before it burned 5 acres of the Mayacamas Mountains.

According to Northern Sonoma County Fire District, the fire was located on Geyser Peak where winds above 90 mph were recorded Friday night into Saturday morning. Crews were at the scene around 2 a.m. to assess the blaze.

Northern Sonoma County Fire is at scene of a vegetation fire on Geyser Peak. 3-5 acres being pushed by the wind. Posted by Northern Sonoma County Fire District on Saturday, January 22, 2022

Weather and fire watch cameras were able to detect the flames early on, stopping the fire from growing out of hand.

A second vegetation fire, which broke out at shortly after the Geyser Fire, has since been contained as well. Fire crews responded to the scene early Saturday morning at 15000 block of Chalk Hill Rd.