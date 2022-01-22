Damian Lillard on returning this season: We'll see what the best thing to do is

Aaron J. Fentress: Damian Lillard today on potentially returning this season: “I’ve been feeling pretty good since the surgery. We’ll see once I’m reevaluated and where the team is and what the best thing to do is, and we’ll go from there.” #RipCity

Source: Twitter @AaronJFentress

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Lillard: “I’m not in a rush” to return, could sit out rest of season if Trail Blazers out of playoffs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/22/lil… – 9:03 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Full Q&A transcript of Damian Lillard with reporters this morning, when he revealed his mindset and also his stance on playing if Blazers decide to go for draft pick instead of playoffs: theathletic.com/3086185/2022/0… – 5:07 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Dennis Smith Jr. (right ankle) and Nassir Little (right knee) are probable while Norman Powell (personal reasons), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for Sunday’s game in Toronto. – 4:27 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard today on potentially returning this season:

“I’ve been feeling pretty good since the surgery. We’ll see once I’m reevaluated and where the team is and what the best thing to do is, and we’ll go from there.” #RipCity – 4:23 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Dame estimated that in 3 weeks he’ll be able to start shooting and ball handling drills on the court. – 3:35 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard on whether he would try to return if it was clear Blazers were out of playoff hunt: “I mean, if we’re going to play for a draft pick, it wouldn’t make sense for me to [play]. Because I’m not gonna play for no draft pick. I’m just not capable of that.” – 3:22 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard addressed media today for the first time since surgery.

-He feels good and doctors say all signs are positive

-Hasn’t ruled out returning this season but will depend on where team is at. Seemed open to sitting out year if it’s clear plan is to play for draft pick pic.twitter.com/BfbMVPps6t – 1:23 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The Blazers bounced back in Boston. Jusuf Nurkic led his teammates, following Damian Lillard’s path into the leadership.

What was the real meaning of the win over the Celtics? Chauncey Billups and Anfernee Simons have the answer.

@SdnaGr #RipCity sdna.gr/mpasket/924941… – 11:27 AM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Darius Garland told me yesterday that @Stephen Curry has reached out to him a lot this year & told him to just keep believing & working on his craft everyday…

(A lot of other players have encouraged him too, like Donovan Mitchell, LeBron, KD, Dame).

Pretty cool.

#LetEmKnow – 11:20 AM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Terrible loss by the Celtics … at home to a Dame-less Portland team.

Poor execution by Boston on both ends of the floor in crunch time. – 10:06 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Blazers at Celtics – TD Garden – January 21, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams

Portland – CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, Robert Covington, Jusef Nurkic

OUT: Boston: Smart, Nesmith Portland: Lillard, Powell, Nance Jr, Zeller pic.twitter.com/GmeBe4FYWV – 7:02 PM

Aaron J. Fentress: Damian Lillard after @Jason Quick asked if he would return if the Blazers were playing for a high draft pick: “If we’re going to play for a draft pick then it wouldn’t make sense for me to … Because, I’m not gonna play for no draft pick. I’m just not capable of that.” #RipCity -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / January 22, 2022

Aaron J. Fentress: Damian Lillard today on his surgery: “The hardest part was getting the IV,” Lillard said with a smile, “because I don’t like needles.” #RipCity -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / January 22, 2022

Jay Allen: Updated #Blazers Injury Report: Dennis Smith Jr. (right ankle sprain) & CJ Elleby (right ankle sprain) are probable; Norman Powell (personal reasons), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee inflammation) & Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out. -via Twitter @PDXjay / January 19, 2022