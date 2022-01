SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (14-20-1-0) vs ONTARIO REIGN (21-6-3-2) THURS., JAN. 27 | 7:00 P.M. | SAP CENTER | SAN JOSE, CA. Going back-to-back: After falling to the Ontario Reign on Wednesday morning 4-1, the Barracuda hit the ice again on Thursday to take on the Reign in the third meeting on the six-game season series. Thursday’s game marks the second meeting of three-straight against the Kings affiliate. The Barracuda went 4-0 against the Reign a season ago, but are 0-2 so far this year, getting outscored 11-5. Ontario has earned a point in each game so far in 2022 and are currently on a nine-game point streak (7-0-1-1). The Reign have the AHL’s fourth-best road winning percentage at .654 (9-4-1-0), beginning a stretch on Wednesday of nine of its next 10 on the road. Ontario’s 13 road contests played is t-fewest in the AHL.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO