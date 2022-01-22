ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Unpacks a Toxic Legend: TV Review

By Daniel D'Addario
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago

Deep into W. Kamau Bell ’s new four-part documentary, “ We Need to Talk About Cosby ,” panelists are asked to describe who Bill Cosby is, as if to a person who had never heard of him before. Does one lead with his phenomenal career successes as a comedian and actor? Or the crimes of which he’s been credibly accused — and for which he was convicted in 2018, before that conviction was overturned on a technicality in 2021?

It’s a familiar question, one of separating the art from the artist — so familiar, indeed, that Bell literally asking, in voice-over, “Can you separate the art from the artist?” five minutes before the documentary ends feels a little trite. But what has come before does an elegant job of setting forth why the entanglement of fame and wrongdoing is especially pernicious in Cosby’s case. In this series, a part of the Sundance Film Festival ’s virtual programming Saturday before launching on Showtime Jan. 30, It remains for viewers to decide what to do with Cosby’s legacy.

Prior to the widespread airing of allegations that Cosby drugged and raped women, our cultural understanding of him ran along parallel tracks. For one thing, his comedy coexisted with a thrumming backbeat of rumor and innuendo about his misdeeds, before the story eventually blew open. (Bell even shows us instances of Cosby, in his stand-up and his sitcom, joking about drugging women.) Even before that, though, Cosby was at once entertainer and national hero, a position he embraced. Bell, through commentators he interviews on-camera and through his own voice-over, makes clear both how stratospheric was Cosby’s career — first as a stand-up, then a pathbreaking television actor — and the meaning Black Americans found in it. His “Cosby Show” was a representation of Black familial love, broadcast to as wide an audience as could exist.

And when a person who means more than himself alienates his audience, there’s more going on than simply losing a fan. Bell makes clear the degree to which some in Cosby’s audience felt betrayed long before his conduct made the news. Cosby’s status as a uniquely successful Black man lent him symbolic weight, which he embraced, before turning on his audience. He excoriated Black audiences and, at times, fellow comics for their perceived shortfalls. His was a bootstraps philosophy soaked in acid. Footage Bell presents, of Cosby addressing the Black community and, later, the comic Wanda Sykes (whom he accused of not speaking English at the Emmy Awards in 2003), drips with disdain. The extent to which Cosby’s words caused consternation (and some quiet agreement) among Black Americans is addressed well by Bell’s commentators. But the sense that’s given of Cosby is of a person who believes himself separate and apart, a person who, when speaking, believes himself to be addressing the Other.

All of which is adjacent to the central reason Cosby is known and discussed today — and the reason this documentary exists. Some of Cosby’s accusers speak, here, for the record, and their stories are treated tastefully, respectfully, and well; what matters is less an exhaustive recounting of each allegation but a sense of the way this powerful man operated. “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” moving methodically from Cosby’s career success to his accusers’ words, paints a picture of a man who believed himself ungoverned by the rules of society, someone who took what he wanted without sponsibility to others. One accuser, an actor who appeared on “The Cosby Show,” describes Cosby as “a very intelligent, malignant narcissist. And so he calculates how to Hoover you up.”

Cosby’s legacy, at this moment, is in shambles; for the time being, it is very difficult, logistically as well as emotionally, to watch “The Cosby Show,” and Cosby’s obituary will likely mention his legal troubles before his Emmy wins. But in the longer run, Cosby remains a part of history, both the history of Hollywood and of Black Americans seeing themselves represented in the culture. “We Need to Talk About Cosby” doesn’t venerate him, but it does make clear why deleting him from cultural memory isn’t just complicated but impossible.

And so we must live with Cosby, who thrives in the public imagination as cuddly patriarch and craven monster, someone who teasingly joked about the amorous power of his homemade barbecue sauce as if testing to see how close he could come to revealing a dark truth. The most pernicious question “We Need to Talk About Bill Cosby” raises isn’t one that Bell directly asks the camera. It’s not necessarily whether all the good that was done by Cosby was spoiled by his actions, which remains for each “Cosby Show” viewer to decide for themselves. It’s whether that good — the showing Americans an unapologetically Black vision of family togetherness — was an earnest expression of anything, or just Cosby’s will to power manifested onscreen, a way for him to create situations in which he had access to those he might dominate.

For viewers, art and maker can be separated, if they want it badly enough. But the Cosby we come to know over four hours demonstrates a creepy unity: A career, and a personal life, built around the demonstration of control. It’s what we do with that knowledge — how, going forward, we reframe our relationship to celebrities and to cultural icons — that we really need to talk about.

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” screened at the Sundance Film Festival Jan. 22 and will premiere on Showtime Sunday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Trailer Confronts Bill Cosby’s Disgraced and Disturbing Legacy

Showtime has debuted the official trailer for W. Kamau Bell’s four-part documentary series “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” which is set to world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month. Bell, a comedian best known as the host of CNN’s “United Shades of America” and FXX’s short-lived “Totally Biased,” uses the documentary series in part to confront his personal history of idolizing Cosby as a child. Bell unpacks Cosby’s legacy, desire for power and the impact of his disgrace after he was accused of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault and sexual battery by over 60 women dating back...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Kylie McNeill, a Teen Without Internet Fame, Wound Up as the Voice Star of ‘Belle’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In an era of TikTok favorites getting record deals and lead acting roles, follower counts and blue checkmarks seem to be a requirement for getting a big break in Hollywood. It is therefore refreshing and rare when a 19-year-old from Manhattan with no internet fame whatsoever is plucked from relative obscurity and given the chance of a lifetime: voicing the protagonist of one of the highest-grossing anime movies in Japan of this past year as her industry debut. And, boy, does she have the pipes to prove she belongs in the big leagues. Much like her character Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda’s...
MOVIES
Variety

British Actor Ahmed Elhaj Goes to Hollywood With Vince Vaughn’s Apple TV Plus Series ‘Bad Monkey’

Young British actor Ahmed Elhaj is all set for Apple TV Plus series “Bad Monkey,” from “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence, who has written the series and will serve as executive producer. Headlined by Vince Vaughn, the series is based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name. Elhaj plays a character named Neville, a tame and relaxed fisherman who lives in the Bahamas, whose life is completely turned around when his house is sold and destroyed. He then goes on a journey of retribution. The heavyweight cast also includes Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Meredith Hagner and Rob Delaney. Elhaj joins...
MUSIC
PopSugar

We Need to Talk About Cosby Shows Exactly Why We Shouldn't Separate the Art From the Artist

We Need to Talk About Cosby poses a difficult question: can we separate the art from the artist? Through a series of conversations with comedians, journalists, and survivors, Emmy winner W. Kamau Bell examines Bill Cosby's legacy and horrifying history of sexual assault. The four-part docuseries, which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival, comes seven months after the disgraced comedian's sexual assault conviction was overturned.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
W. Kamau Bell
Person
Wanda Sykes
Popculture

Bill Cosby Series 'We Need to Talk About Cosby' Trailer Released

A trailer is here for the new documentary series We Need to Talk About Cosby, which premieres on Showtime at the end of this month. The trailer indicates just how hard this subject is for many people to talk about, including comedians, fans and Cosby's own colleagues. It also emphasizes why the filmmaker believes the U.S. needs to talk about this subject regardless.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Goes Deep on the Man, the Myth, the Monster

“When you leave here, Google ‘Bill Cosby, rape,'” the guy in the grainy video says. You know the clip we’re talking about. It’s Hannibal Buress, a stand-up working out material in the middle of a set in 2014. The bit starts with him talking about Cosby’s smugness, how he was telling Buress’ generation of Black men to pull up their pants. It ends with the young comic calling out the actor/comedian/educator/TV-sitcom king for being a rapist. “That shit is upsetting if you didn’t know about it, trust me… It’s not funny. That shit has more results than ‘Hannibal Buress.'” It was...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Michael K. Williams’ Doc Series ‘Black Market’ Completed Season Two After His Death

One of the producers behind Vice TV’s Black Market With Michael K. Williams is talking about their final conversation with the show’s star and executive producer, and why the series tapped his longtime friends to narrate for season two following the actor’s death at 54. The series’ second season, which premiered on Jan. 10 and explores issues like online scams and illegal cannabis markets, was still filming when the Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country star passed away on Sept. 6 in what was reported on Sept. 24 to be an accidental drug overdose. At the time, principal photography had been completed...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Bill Cosby's Team Is Fuming Over New Showtime Show 'We Need to Talk About Cosby'

Showtime's new docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby has the comedian's team in shambles. The four-part series features interviews with historians, entertainers, cultural critics, and health experts as they grapple with the public image of "America's Favorite Dad" in the wake of his downfall for his private indiscretions. The series premieres on Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. ET on the network. It initially premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2022 and is creating lots of buzz. But, Cosby's team is not happy.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Showtime#Black Americans
IndieWire

Bill Cosby Spokesperson Slams ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Documentary

Bill Cosby knows “We Need to Talk” — but “The Cosby Show” titan wants to control the conversation. The fall of “America’s dad” is at the center of W. Kamau Bell’s four-part documentary “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” which debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and premieres January 30 on Showtime. “As a child of Bill Cosby, I was a huge fan of all his shows and wanted to be a comedian because of him,” director Bell said in a statement. “I never thought I’d ever wrestle with who we all thought Cosby was and who we now understand him...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Life & Beth’: Violet Young To Play Teen Amy Schumer In Hulu Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Young actress Violet Young has been cast as a series regular, sharing a character with star Amy Schumer in the Hulu series Life & Beth. Written, directed, executive produced and headlined by Schumer, Life & Beth follows Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she...
TV SERIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Comedian W. Kamau Bell explains why we need to talk about Bill Cosby

Like the vast majority of comics over 40, W. Kamau Bell grew up idolizing Bill Cosby. Unlike most of his peers, he still wants to talk about him. Bell has a reputation for tackling controversial subjects, most notably as host of CNN's "United Shades of America." But his latest project, "We Need to Talk About Cosby," ventures into particularly choppy waters.
CELEBRITIES
themorninghustle.com

W. Kamua Bell’s “We Need To Talk About Cosby” Takes Hard Look at Embattled Comic’s “Complicated” Legacy

Comedian W. Kamau Bell, popular for his FXX show Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell and the CNN series United Shades of America, has a new four-part documentary series called We Need To Talk About Cosby. “Bill Cosby had been one of my heroes,” he admits in the two-minute trailer. “I’m a Black man, standup comic. I was born in the ’70s. But this…? This was f*cked up! What do we do with everything we know about Bill Cosby and what we know?”
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” Wrestles With a Destroyed Legacy and the Hollywood Culture That Enabled a Predator

For as long as there have been monstrous people making beloved or thought-provoking works of art — in other words, forever — there have been spirited debates over whether or not it’s possible to separate the art from the artist. It’s an impossible question, one whose answer depends entirely on the severity of each individual’s alleged misdeeds and the mental gymnastics we’re all willing to do to justify listening to a piece of music or watching a movie made by someone who has been accused of horrific crimes. It’s hardly ever cut and dry, but some cases in particular carry added cultural weight. What do we do, for example, about the legacy of a man who broke color barriers and changed the way Black people were portrayed on TV while also allegedly drugging and raping dozens of women over the course of his storied career?
MOVIES
Deadline

Lia Maiuri Joins ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Producer Corday As Director Of Communications

Lia Maiuri, who handled publicity for NBC’s daytime drama Days Of Our Lives in her previous position at NBCU, has been named Director of Communications for the show’s producer, Corday. In her new role, Maiuri oversees publicity and talent relations for Days Of Our Lives, along with any spinoff series or movies, including Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. She works hand-in-hand with creator/executive producer Ken Corday, co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr and head writer Ron Carlivati, along with co-producer and distributor Sony Pictures Television and NBC. “Lia is a terrific addition for our team as she comes to us after...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Review: W. Kamau Bell’s Documentary Series Reckons With Separating Art from the Artist | Sundance 2022

For decades, Bill Cosby was known as “America’s Dad,” becoming one of the biggest comedians of all time, the creator of one of the most popular sitcoms in television history, and a true entertainment pioneer, all while presenting himself as a squeaky-clean family man. But in recent years, Cosby has become known for his more than 60 sexual assault allegations over the course of his career, imprisoned for aggravated indecent assault, and seen as a hypocrite to a world that often saw him as a moral leader. In W. Kamau Bell’s four-part documentary We Need to Talk About Cosby, the comedian and director delves into the history of Cosby, his actions, and the impact that he’s had on the world around him — for better or for worse.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

46K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy