Free Agent Lookback: Steve Avery

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing that this lockout has allowed me to do, which is something that I’ve been feeling we’ve lacked here at OTM at times over the years, is think more about the history of the team. I will admit this is not my strongest suit in my baseball fandom, but it...

Over the Monster

A larger than life figure, David Ortiz represented many of the great little things in baseball

As I’m sure you know if you’re reading this, David Ortiz was officially elected to the Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. It was no sure thing, even in the hours leading up to the announcement, but by the end of the night the Boston Red Sox legend was the lone player voted in by the BBWAA. It’s clearly well-deserved, as Ortiz was one of the best hitters of his generation even taking away all of the other postseason and general clutch moments that helped form his legendary aura. For his career he finished with 541 homers while hitting .286/.380/.552 for a 140 wRC+, indicating he was 40 percent better than the league-average hitter over the course of his entire career.
MLB
Over the Monster

Michael Wacha shouldn’t be locked into the rotation

Prior to the lockout going into effect, the Boston Red Sox were, much like many other teams around the league, quite busy adding to their roster. Although they didn’t add the quality of starting pitcher that some of us perhaps expected and certainly hoped for, they added a trio of veteran arms to join their rotation. One, James Paxton, will be on the shelf for at least the first half of the season, but both Rich Hill and Michael Wacha are expected to be part of the group from Opening Day. It’s always possible that they could add another name to this group as well, but my guess would be that any addition would also come with a surprising trade shipping out a returning starter, or more likely would just be a minor-league signing for depth.
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox Top Prospect Voting: Nick Yorke’s meteoric rise

The way the farm system for the Boston Red Sox seems to be shaping up in the (hopefully short) time before players begin reporting to camp, it would appear as though there is a clear top three. Triston Casas and Marcelo Mayer are the top two, and while the vote for our list wasn’t that close there isn’t much consensus on who is above the other. The other is Nick Yorke, who feels pretty locked in as that number three prospect. That was certainly reflected in our latest vote for our community top 20 prospect list, with Yorke destroying his competition and grabbing a whopping 86 percent of the vote.
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Katie Krall, Triston Casas, Chris Murphy

Katie Krall, one of the newest members of the coaching staff within the Red Sox’s minor league system, spoke with Alex Speier about the path she took to get there. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) The general consensus is that Triston Casas will be a slugger at the MLB level,...
MLB
Cy Young
Roger Clemens
Detroit News

Ex-Tigers manager Jim Leyland speaks out on Barry Bonds' final Hall of Fame snub

Count Jim Leyland among the large contingent of baseball fans who were disappointed in the Baseball Hall of Fame voting results revealed Tuesday night. Barry Bonds, in his 10th and final year on the writers' ballot, didn't get elected — the slugger's widely accepted suspicion of steroid use again trumping the indisputable argument that he is one of the top players ever to play the game.
MLB
The Spun

Former World Series Champion Has Died At 75

On Thursday morning, the Major League Baseball world lost a beloved figure when a longtime player and coach passed away. Gene Clines, a World Series champion with the Pittsburgh Pirates, passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 75 years old. In addition to winning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Free Agents#Otm#The Atlanta Braves#Era
FanSided

Intriguing former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher signs with Angels

Daniel Ponce de Leon, an intriguing former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, has signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Entering the regular season, Daniel Ponce de Leon was part of the St. Louis Cardinals rotation. Of course, part of that was because of injuries to Miles Mikolas and Kwang Hyun Kim, but there was optimism that the right-hander would pitch at a high level until each pitcher returned.
MLB
The Spun

Jose Canseco Reacts To The Hall Of Fame Controversy

Earlier this week, the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed a new member – longtime Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz. He was the only eligible player selected into the Hall of Fame this year. There were plenty of viable candidates, which led to some controversy after this year’s votes were tallied.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Infielder Announces His Retirement At 35

After spending a decade in the MLB, second baseman Gordon Beckham has decided to hang up his cleats. On Wednesday night, Beckham announced that he’s retiring on social media. He joked about his retirement, saying he wants to make the Hall of Fame with Buster Posey. “Since my good...
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Detroit Tigers
NFL
MLB
Atlanta Braves
Baseball
Sports
CBS Boston

Curt Schilling Congratulates David Ortiz On Twitter, Before Ranting About BBWAA During A Live Stream

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz got into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, the only member of the class of 2022. That means Curt Schilling did not get the call in his final year on the writer’s ballot, which just about everyone expected if you’ve been following Schilling’s post-baseball career. Shortly after Ortiz became a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Schilling sent out a Tweet congratulating his former Boston teammate, asking people to focus on who did get in instead of those who did not. “[David Ortiz] deserved a 1st ballot induction! Congratulations my friend you earned it,” Schilling tweeted. Every year...
MLB
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
The Week

Barry Bonds doesn't need the Hall of Fame

The votes are in. The Boston Red Sox (and earlier Minnesota Twins) slugger David Ortiz is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. San Francisco Giants (and earlier Pittsburgh Pirates) star Barry Bonds is not. On paper, that makes little sense. Ortiz was a successful designated hitter who played a leading...
MLB

