Free Agent Lookback: Steve Avery

Prior to the lockout going into effect, the Boston Red Sox were, much like many other teams around the league, quite busy adding to their roster. Although they didn’t add the quality of starting pitcher that some of us perhaps expected and certainly hoped for, they added a trio of veteran arms to join their rotation. One, James Paxton, will be on the shelf for at least the first half of the season, but both Rich Hill and Michael Wacha are expected to be part of the group from Opening Day. It’s always possible that they could add another name to this group as well, but my guess would be that any addition would also come with a surprising trade shipping out a returning starter, or more likely would just be a minor-league signing for depth.

