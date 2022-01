There is still time to register for the series of art classes that will take place at the Freeport Recreation Center this winter, brought by the Long Arts Council at Freeport. “It’s something the arts council has never done before,” said LIACF Executive Director Laurence Dresner. “We’re looking to start it now because we think it’s a good opportunity for people who want to dabble or experiment in the arts, but don’t know where to start, or who feel afraid of spending too much money on something that they may not like.”

