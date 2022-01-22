ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Various News: The Rock and Dana White Hype Up UFC 270 and Talk Partnership, Top Ten Moments From WWE Smackdown, WWE Wishes Rob Gronkowski’s Well In Playoffs

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article– As noted earlier today, Dwayne Johnson’s “Project Rock” brand will serve as the official footwear of the UFC. Both The Rock and UFC President Dana White stopped by ESPN to briefly talk...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Jake Paul buys UFC parent company shares as Dana White feud over fighter pay escalates

Jake Paul has bought shares in Endeavour Group Holdings, the company which owns UFC.The fighter has been calling for increases in benefits and earnings for athletes within the sport, particularly butting heads with Dana White, UFC president.Now, Paul has opted to take the fight from within, becoming a shareholder alongside his partner Geoffrey Woo to, as he explains, affect change in UFC’s approach to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.Their plan appears to stem around convincing other activists and investors to join in with the attempt to change matters inside UFC, with Paul tagging Engine No1 in a tweet announcing...
UFC
Person
Dana White
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Dwayne Johnson
The Independent

Michael Bisping reveals Conor McGregor feud after ‘abusive and threatening messages’

Michael Bisping was once the undisputed UFC middleweight champion, an actor in a notable movie and a friend of Conor McGregor’s - but only two of those remain the case now.The Hall of Fame inductee has shed light now on how he and McGregor fell out from 2016 onwards, stemming from a fight the Dublin-born fighter lost which had a knock-on effect to his side hustle.Bisping took on a Q-and-A session from fans on his YouTube channel and explained how it all unravelled between the pair, claiming that McGregor was due to appear in Vin Diesel’s 2017 film XXX: Return...
UFC
411mania.com

Michelle McCool Tells Story Of Her Daughter Fantasy Booking Match At Wrestlemania

During an appearance on The Bump, Michelle McCool told a story about her daughter wanting her to win the Royal Rumble and face Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania. According to McCool, her daughter plans to jump the barricade should the match happens and McCool wins. The former women’s champion will be part of this year’s 30-women Royal Rumble match.
WWE
#Nfl Playoffs#Combat#Talk Partnership#Ufc#Espn#Royalrumble#Smackdown
411mania.com

Michelle McCool on WWE Superstars She’d Still Like to Face in the Ring

– Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and she discussed if there’s anyone in WWE she’d still like to get in the ring with. McCool stated the following (via Fightful):. “There is a whole set of girls that I’ve never really danced with...
WWE
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
411mania.com

Randy Orton on Why He’s Having Fun Teaming With Riddle in RK-Bro

– The Ringer Wrestling Show recently interviewed WWE Superstar Randy Orton, who discussed his RK-Bro tag team with Riddle. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Randy Orton on teaming with Riddle: “One of the main reasons me and Riddle come across as so happy in the ring together is…he’s the one guy that can grow my favorite strain. I’m not lying.”
WWE
411mania.com

Note On WWE Calling Jeff Hardy About A Return, Hardy’s Difficulty Getting His Drug Test Results From The Company

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in December, after he reportedly turned down the company’s offer of rehab. The offer was made after Hardy left in the middle of a match at a live event, but his brother Matt denied that he had a relapse. Hardy is currently waiting out his 90-day non-compete clause, which expires March 9. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that John Laurinaitis called Hardy a few weeks ago about a return, which would have included being inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022. Hardy turned them down.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

News On Brock Lesnar Moving Back To WWE SmackDown

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced for several upcoming television tapings heading into WrestleMania. Based on his schedule, Lesnar will apparently be moving back to SmackDown at the end of February. Lesnar is first slated to appear on RAW this Monday at the Heritage Bank Center. That will be...
WWE

