ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oscar-winning actress Regina King’s son dies at 26: ‘Such a bright light’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LCFdP_0dt7wIUt00

( WFLA ) – Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., died Friday, according to a statement from the Oscar-winning actress.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement shared with outlets including Today and People . “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Both outlets reported Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide.

‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’: Meat Loaf’s misunderstood lyric, explained

News of Alexander Jr.’s death came two days after his 26th birthday. He was the only child of King and her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

Like his father, Alexander Jr. also worked in the music business, having released his debut single “Work It Out” in 2021 under the name Desduné. He also released a song called “Green Eyes” on Jan. 7.

King, an Oscar-winner for her performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” had previously gushed about her son’s musical talents on social media, writing in 2021 that she was “still beaming” a day after watching him perform.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website .

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Transgender woman shot Sunday morning in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A transgender woman was shot Sunday morning while meeting up with an acquaintance to engage in sexual activity, a police investigation revealed. Hampton Police received the call about the shooting incident around 10:35 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene in the 4000 block of...
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg woman charged in fatal Walgreens stabbing deemed incompetent to stand trial

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who was charged with fatally stabbing a 71-year-old woman outside of a Walgreens in Williamsburg has been deemed incompetent to stand trial by the Williamsburg-James City County District Court. 35-year-old LaTeisha Meekins, who faces second-degree murder, appeared before a judge on Thursday to determine if she was competent to stand […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina King
Person
Meat Loaf
WAVY News 10

Lex Gray announces she's leaving WAVY

Madison Pearman will temporarily fill in for traffic. https://bit.ly/3rLc7DS. Hampton Roads man who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt during Jan. 6 insurrection pleads guilty. Land sold for 85-unit affordable housing building on Church Street in Norfolk. Cape Charles man dies in crash with tractor-trailer while pulling out of Royal...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Explaining Nor’easters and Bomb Cyclones

You may have heard meteorologists say a system is “bombing out” or undergoing “bombogenesis.” It’s a term that gets thrown around a lot – especially in winter when areas of low pressure and nor’easters are more common. The American Meteorological Society defines the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfla#Google Play
WAVY News 10

Newport News police investigating homicide on Mercury Blvd.

Newport News police investigating homicide on Mercury Blvd. Norfolk City Council votes to accept state money for Granby bike lanes, but it's not a done deal yet. Unbeaten King's Fork hopes to finish with a championship. Charlotte snaps ODU women's winning streak 64-61 Bills to reverse gun control shot down...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Schools change plans Monday after weekend winter weather

Several school districts are doing remote learning and more. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AA85m4. Schools change plans Monday after weekend winter weather. Virginia Indian tribes to receive $2 million in federal COVID relief funds. Opening statements, first witness testimony: murder trial underway for Wesley Hadsell. Police: 3 charged in Portsmouth teen’s murder...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WAVY News 10

Woman pleads guilty after fight at Busch Gardens

A woman has pleaded guilty to her involvement in a fight last summer at Busch Gardens. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AzHyoZ. Driver dies after car crashes, catches on fire in York County. Man arrested after stabbing at HRBT expansion project site. Longwood hoops enjoying best season in recent memory. Person with gunshot...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead, another in custody after shooting on Lanier Street in Chesapeake

1 dead, another in custody after shooting on Lanier Street in Chesapeake. Bills to reverse gun control shot down in Virginia Senate. 420ish Unity Festival moves another step closer to approval. Man who sold Wesley Hadsell drugs testifies Wednesday in murder trial. Cities prepping winter shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY Weather Snow Coverage Morning Update | 7 a.m.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews with the forecast. WAVY Weather Snow Coverage Morning Update | 7 a.m. Lady Monarchs top North Texas; Milton-Jones named Hall of Fame finalist. Norfolk State holds off Coppin State, stays unbeaten in MEAC. Top Local Headlines | Jan. 23, 2022. Dozens find places to sled across Virginia...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Blog: Winter weather expected late Friday into Saturday

(WAVY) — We continue to monitor a weather system that we anticipate will bring us our second shot at winter weather in back-to-back weekends!. IMPACT: Snow, cold temperatures and gusty winds. Some coastal flooding. WHERE: Entire area across SE VA and NE NC, including the VA and Maryland Eastern...
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Snow continues in Suffolk - 11 p.m.

Kara Dixon reports from Suffolk. Snow continues in Suffolk - 11 p.m. Dozens find places to sled across Virginia Beach with sledding at Mount Trashmore banned. VDOT crews treat roads following winter storm; map shows if your road has been plowed. Woman, four children hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in MMMBT.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy