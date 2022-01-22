ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Joe vs Carole’: ‘Tiger King’-inspired TV series starring Kate McKinnon gets first trailer

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBKis_0dt7wD5G00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s the story you already know, now told by a bunch of people you probably also know.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Peacock has released the first trailer for “Joe vs Carole,” an upcoming scripted drama series based on the events that inspired the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic: Tiger King,” and Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries.

“The story you know was only half the tale,” the trailer tease s .

Peacock’s adaptation, starring Kate McKinnon (“SNL”) as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) as Joe Exotic, is said to be based specifically on the Wondery podcast, which was hosted and reported by Robert Moor. McKinnon is also an executive producer of the Peacock series.

“The limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit,” per a description offered by Peacock. “She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

In addition to McKinnon and Mitchell, “Joe vs Carole” will star Kyle MacLachlan, Dean Winters and William Fichtner. The series debuts March 3 on Peacock’s streaming platform.

Pepsi releases a trailer for Super Bowl Halftime Show starring Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg

Peacock’s scripted take on the “Tiger King” drama was one of several to be announced following the success of the podcast and docuseries. One, which was set to star Nicolas Cage as Exotic, was shelved as it is “no longer relevant,” Cage told Variety in July 2021. Rob Lowe had also teased his possible casting as Joe Exotic in a Ryan Murphy-helmed production, though it’s unclear if the project is still in the works.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Transgender woman shot Sunday morning in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A transgender woman was shot Sunday morning while meeting up with an acquaintance to engage in sexual activity, a police investigation revealed. Hampton Police received the call about the shooting incident around 10:35 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene in the 4000 block of...
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg woman charged in fatal Walgreens stabbing deemed incompetent to stand trial

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who was charged with fatally stabbing a 71-year-old woman outside of a Walgreens in Williamsburg has been deemed incompetent to stand trial by the Williamsburg-James City County District Court. 35-year-old LaTeisha Meekins, who faces second-degree murder, appeared before a judge on Thursday to determine if she was competent to stand […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Vibe

Madea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Watch

When Tyler Perry announced the arrival of his 2019 film, A Madea Family Funeral, he shocked fans when he explained he would be retiring the iconic character. He explained that as he’d gotten older, he wanted to do something different and felt the character had “run out of things to say.” Yet, he didn’t want the finality of killing her off. However, after revealing Madea stepping out of retirement and a slew of social media posts that many wrote off as Perry trolling from earlier this month, it appears Madea is officially back. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
William Fichtner
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Kyle Maclachlan
Person
John Cameron Mitchell
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Dean Winters
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Carole King
The Hollywood Reporter

How Michael K. Williams’ Doc Series ‘Black Market’ Completed Season Two After His Death

One of the producers behind Vice TV’s Black Market With Michael K. Williams is talking about their final conversation with the show’s star and executive producer, and why the series tapped his longtime friends to narrate for season two following the actor’s death at 54. The series’ second season, which premiered on Jan. 10 and explores issues like online scams and illegal cannabis markets, was still filming when the Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country star passed away on Sept. 6 in what was reported on Sept. 24 to be an accidental drug overdose. At the time, principal photography had been completed...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

First trailer for Tiger King drama series Joe vs. Carole starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell

The first trailer has debuted for Joe vs. Carole, the upcoming limited series based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic by Robert Moor which tells the story of the fierce rivalry between big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon) and the infamous exotic zookeeper Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (John Cameron Mitchell). Watch it below…
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'It's war': Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell ignite infamous big cat feud as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in teaser trailer for Peacock series Joe vs. Carole

Peacock dropped the first teaser for it's upcoming dramatization of the sensational Tiger King story, Joe vs. Carole, on Friday. The short clip sees leopard print clad Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin feuding with her real life nemesis Joe Exotic, played by John Cameron Mitchell. Joe vs. Carole, a limited...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger King#Drama Series
Outsider.com

WATCH: Peacock Gives First Look at Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in Upcoming Drama ‘Joe vs. Carole’

Peacock’s new trailer at the Joe Exotic-Carole Baskin “Joe vs. Carole” drama looks everything like the ridiculous real-life story. “Saturday Night Live” regular Kate McKinnon plays Baskin while John Cameron Mitchell (“Shrill”) takes on the Joe Exotic role. Both tiger park owners go head-to-head with each other, like in real life. However, this series will focus on Baskin. McKinnon also serves as an executive producer.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer, ‘Law & Order’ Teaser, ‘Joe vs Carole’ Premiere Date, ‘The Endgame’ Trailer, ‘Central Park’ Return Date, ‘FreakAngels’ Teaser, and More!

Paramount+ has released the trailer for the upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard. The ten episode season premieres March 3. The new season takes Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes. Whoopi Goldberg will reprise her beloved role as Guinan from Star Trek: The Next Generation.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Complex

Peacock Shares ‘Joe vs Carole’ Teaser Starring Kate McKinnon Highlighting ‘Tiger King’ Feud

Peacock has shared the official teaser for its upcoming Tiger King-inspired show Joe vs Carole. Starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic, the show follows Baskin as she finds out Exotic is making money from breeding and mistreating big cats. When she tries to shut down his enterprise, it provokes a tug-of-war, with Joe insisting Carole is no angel herself.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel and James Bond stars team up in first-look trailer for new TV series

Marvel's Doctor Strange star Chiwetel Ejiofor and No Time to Die's Naomie Harris join forces in the first look at Showtime's TV adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth. Based on the 1963 book by Walter Tevis, The Man Who Fell to Earth follows Faraday (Ejiofor), an alien who is left attempting to understand his purpose after landing on Earth at a pivotal moment in history.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Afterparty,’ ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’

A star-studded murder mystery (Apple TV+’s The Afterparty), a deep examination of a fallen star’s legacy (Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby), a documentary about Janet Jackson and the NFL’s penultimate weekend of the season will fill your screens from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.  The Big Show At a party following a 15-year high school reunion, a pop star (Dave Franco) has fallen...
NFL
Variety

‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Dopesick’ Lead 2022 DGA Awards TV Nominations

Call it now: “Succession” will win the DGA Award this year for drama. That’s because it’s the only nominee this year for drama: Five episodes of the HBO series’ third season filled all five nominated slots for this year’s DGA Awards category for dramatic series. The “Succession” sweep comes as the Directors Guild of America has revealed this year’s TV nominees for its 74rd annual DGA Awards, including achievement in drama, comedy, limited/TV movie, variety, reality, children’s and commercials. Also announced on Wednesday were the nominees for this year’s directorial achievement in documentaries. On the comedy side, Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso”...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

DGA Awards: ‘Succession’ Dominates Drama Series Nominees; ‘Summer of Soul’ and ‘The Rescue’ Up for Documentary Prize

The Directors Guild of America has revealed the nominees for its 2022 awards in the TV, commercial and documentary categories. HBO’s Succession swept the drama race, earning all five slots in the dramatic series category. HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s The White Lotus received one nomination each in the comedic series category, with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso earning three nominations for its second season. The limited series category was more varied, with Hulu’s Dopesick earning two nominations and Amazon’s Underground Railroad, HBO’s Mare of Easttown and HBO’s Station Eleven earning one nomination each. In those top TV categories, the DGA favored series...
TV SERIES
Connecticut Post

‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Resentenced to 21 Years in Prison

A federal judge resentenced Joe Exotic of Netflix’s “Tiger King” to 21 years in prison on Friday, reducing his punishment by one year. The updated sentencing comes after Exotic begged the court for leniency as he begins treatment for prostate cancer. More from Variety. TV Ratings: 'The...
ENTERTAINMENT
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy