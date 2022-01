MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While most people swim away from stingrays, one Myrtle Beach veterans group swims with them to help with their PTSD. It starts with the initial first steps in, and then come the stingrays — 80 of them to be exact. All of which live in a habitat at Ripley’s Aquarium. […]

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO