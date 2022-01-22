Man in custody following fatal shooting near North Butler Avenue

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department have one person in custody as the investigation continues into a fatal shooting that happened during the early morning hours on Jan. 22.

Officers were dispatched around 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 22 near Butler Avenue and Orchard Homes Drive to investigate a report of shots fired. They heard a gunshot as they entered the area, according to a police department news release.

"A man leaving on foot was detained as the officers searched the neighborhood. Officers located a deceased man with a single gunshot wound during the search," the release stated.

The department did not release the names of the two men or any additional information about the shooting.

A traffic notice was issued during the early morning hours by the department on its social media accounts stating North Butler Avenue was closed between east Apache and Hopi streets.

The area reopened at 8:38 a.m., according to the department's Facebook page.

The department is asking the public to call the Farmington police tip line if they have information about the case at 505-599-1068.

