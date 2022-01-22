ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Man in custody following fatal shooting near North Butler Avenue

By Noel Lyn Smith, Farmington Daily Times
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnTLF_0dt7vzyZ00

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department have one person in custody as the investigation continues into a fatal shooting that happened during the early morning hours on Jan. 22.

Officers were dispatched around 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 22 near Butler Avenue and Orchard Homes Drive to investigate a report of shots fired. They heard a gunshot as they entered the area, according to a police department news release.

"A man leaving on foot was detained as the officers searched the neighborhood. Officers located a deceased man with a single gunshot wound during the search," the release stated.

The department did not release the names of the two men or any additional information about the shooting.

A traffic notice was issued during the early morning hours by the department on its social media accounts stating North Butler Avenue was closed between east Apache and Hopi streets.

The area reopened at 8:38 a.m., according to the department's Facebook page.

The department is asking the public to call the Farmington police tip line if they have information about the case at 505-599-1068.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Emergency response to Pittsburgh bridge collapse

Emergency officials say no one was killed in this morning's bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, but several people were injured. It happened hours before President Biden's visit to the city to discuss the implementation of his infrastructure plan. CBS Pittsburgh reporter Meghan Schiller is at the scene with the latest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Farmington, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Orchard Homes Drive#North Butler Avenue#Hopi#Navajo
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

882
Followers
257
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy