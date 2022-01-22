US ready to seize luxury cruise ship over unpaid fuel bills

MIAMI (AP) — Bahamian authorities say a cruise ship that was set to dock in Miami has remained in the Bahamas, avoiding a U.S. judge’s order to seize the vessel. Crystal Cruises last week announced it was suspending operations through late April, canceling or cutting short itineraries for the Crystal Symphony and two other ships.The Royal Bahamas Police Force said the Crystal Symphony is still docked in Bimini. A U.S. arrest warrant for the ship is part of a lawsuit over $4.6 million in what the suit describes as unpaid fuel. The ship was to have arrived Saturday in Miami, but passengers were ferried instead to Port Everglades in Florida.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO