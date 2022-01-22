ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US ready to seize luxury cruise ship over unpaid fuel bills

By K. OANH HA
 6 days ago

The Crystal Symphony, a luxury cruise ship operated by financially strapped Genting Hong Kong Ltd., will be seized to repay $1.2 million in unpaid fuel bills if it docks in Miami Saturday, amid reports the vessel is being diverted to the Bahamas after a U.S. court issued an arrest...

Bradenton Herald

An arrest warrant has been issued for a luxury cruise ship bound for Miami

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Crystal Cruises ship that was supposed to arrive in Miami Saturday, but reportedly is a fugitive ship heading for the Bahamas Sunday. The warrant issued in the Miami office of Fort Lauderdale federal court Thursday orders the U.S. Marshal to “arrest the Defendant vessel, her boats, tackle, apparel and furniture, engines and appurtenances and to detain the same in your custody pending further order of the Court.”
Cruise ship wanted in US lawsuit remains in the Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — Bahamian authorities say a cruise ship that was set to dock in Miami has remained in the Bahamas, avoiding a U.S. judge’s order to seize the vessel. Crystal Cruises last week announced it was suspending operations through late April, canceling or cutting short itineraries for the Crystal Symphony and two other ships.The Royal Bahamas Police Force said the Crystal Symphony is still docked in Bimini. A U.S. arrest warrant for the ship is part of a lawsuit over $4.6 million in what the suit describes as unpaid fuel. The ship was to have arrived Saturday in Miami, but passengers were ferried instead to Port Everglades in Florida.
Cruise Ship Headed To Miami Takes Detour To Avoid Being Seized

A Crystal Symphony cruise ship was scheduled to arrive at the Port of Miami Saturday, Jan. 22 when it abruptly changed course to the Bahamas instead. In a story, straight off the screen of a blockbuster action movie, a US judge issued an arrest warrant for the luxury cruise liner due to millions of dollars in unpaid fuel bills. So, basically to prevent U.S. Marshals in South Florida from seizing the ship they didn't return to port as USA Today first reported.
WITH ITS NEWEST SHIP, CELEBRITY CRUISES REDEFINES LUXURY TRAVEL—AGAIN.

Welcome to a place where you can disconnect entirely while you reconnect with each other—and the world. This place is Celebrity BeyondSM. It’s the third ship in the revolutionary Edge® Series by Celebrity Cruises®, and it takes their innovative outward-facing design further than ever, creating an even closer connection between you, the sea, and every exciting place on the horizon.
