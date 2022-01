My late father was a bad-joke magnet. Over the course of his life, he amassed quite a collection from the coalfields of Fayette County to the Pacific Theater of World War II. Aside from shameless puns endlessly repeated, he was fond of good news/bad news jokes of the kind that would raise expectations and then smash them. (For example, one of his favorites was about a general telling his soldiers the good news that they finally get to change undergarments. The bad news was they had to change them with each other. I told you they were bad.)

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO