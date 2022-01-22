ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

Brothers facing kidnapping and rape charges after Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Detectives investigation

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlx2J_0dt7v4Bl00

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Randee Kaiser releases details on an investigation Friday that revealed teen girls were victims of kidnapping and rape.

And two brothers are arrested and facing charges.

Jasper County Deputies responded to a check on the welfare of a 13 year-old female juvenile who was reported missing out of East Prairie, Missouri. During the investigation, it was found that 19 year-old , Grant Henson had drove 5 hours to East Prairie, Missouri .”

East Prairie is a small town SE of Sikeston, Mo. Sheriff Kaiser said Grant Henson traveled there and picked up a 13- year-old girl and drove her back to Jasper County to his residence located at 4183 W. Cactus Lane in Joplin.

Sheriff Kaiser continues, “ she was held against her will and sexually assaulted .”

Grant Henson was arrested and charges were filed by the Jasper County Prosecutor ’s Office:

  • Kidnapping 1st
  • Sodomy 1 st
  • No bond hold

Additionally as the investigation unfolded, Bryan Henson, 22, at the Cactus Lane residence was found be with a 16- year-old female juvenile.

Bryan Henson was arrested and the following charges were filed:

  • Statutory Rape 2 nd
  • Being held on $100,000 bond

This is a developing story and more information will be updated as it becomes available from authorities.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Felony Stealing arrest related to Catalytic Converter thefts

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — An Anderson, Mo. man, Destry Slaughter, is arrested for catalytic converter thefts that occurred in the southern part of the county at Jane, Mo. Sheriff Rob Evenson states in a release of information, “Slaughter is suspected of stealing the automotive devices in McDonald, Newton and Jasper Counties over the past several months. Slaughter was identified as the suspect in the theft from Wood Motor Company.”
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Felony stealing charges to trio after search warrant

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — In ongoing investigations of stolen property McDonald County Detectives served a search warrant last Friday, January 21, at a location west of Anderson in the county. “When Deputies and Detectives arrived at the residence, they located three people in and around two stolen pickup trucks.   The people were detained and Detectives determined that one of...
ANDERSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Detention officers needed to help reopen a county jail

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office discusses hiring detention officers as it gets closer to reopening the local jail. The Sheriff’s Office has been booking and transporting inmates to Cedar County Jail. However, they’re getting closer to housing inmates in Barton County again. Now, they’re hoping to find Detention Officers to help fill the need so they can open when the time comes.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Prairie, MO
City
Joplin, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
Jasper County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Sikeston, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Jasper Co#Sheriff#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Police chase ends with 5 in custody, SEK schools bring back masks, and Joplin discusses historic places

MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities say five armed suspects led law enforcement on a chase with speeds reaching 140 miles per hour. What started with a police chase in Miami, Oklahoma, ends with all five suspects in custody. NEO campus police and the Miami police began the chase just south of NEO around 9:00pm Monday night. The suspects then headed west on the I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike. The Craig County Sheriff says authorities used spike strips to stop the vehicle. There was a foot chase and police captured two of the suspects.
MIAMI, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Garage apartment fire on alley in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9:00 a.m. Joplin Dispatch was alerted to reports of a structure fire in the Blendville neighborhood. A garage/apartment on the alley in the 1300 block of S Byers. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded to 1314 S Byers. With reported flames visible a second alarm was sounded by Joplin. Upon arrival first observation...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fatal crash east of Granby on US-60, Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team investigates

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted with reports of a serious crash east of Granby, Mo. at US-60 and State Route M. Granby Fire, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol was notified. US-60 and State Route M, Newton County, Mo. location of fatal...
GRANBY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

[Bodycam] Police ofc saves a life from drug overdose using Naloxone

  FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Saturday night, January 15, 2022, shortly after 10:00 p.m. Fayetteville Police Patrolman Wyatt Rublee responded to a call of a possible overdose. The FPD release bodycam footage of the event where it’s most likely Ofc. Rublee saved a man’s life by administering Narcan, also known by the generic name of Naloxone. Naloxone reverses an opioid overdose....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup overturns on E 32nd near CFI

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:40 p.m. Joplin Police were alerted to a crash in the 5000 block East 32nd. Reported as a pickup on its top. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded to a pickup on its top just to the East of the CFI entrance. Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

House fire NE of Carthage on Old 66 Blvd

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon Saturday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to a structure fire just south of CR120 and MO-96 along Old 66 Blvd. Carthage Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Avilla Fire as mutual aid responded. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted.  GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF RESIDENCE. 12130 OLD 66 BLVD, RURAL CARTHAGE, MO. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
568
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy