Brothers facing kidnapping and rape charges after Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Detectives investigation

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Randee Kaiser releases details on an investigation Friday that revealed teen girls were victims of kidnapping and rape.

And two brothers are arrested and facing charges.

“ Jasper County Deputies responded to a check on the welfare of a 13 year-old female juvenile who was reported missing out of East Prairie, Missouri. During the investigation, it was found that 19 year-old , Grant Henson had drove 5 hours to East Prairie, Missouri .”



East Prairie is a small town SE of Sikeston, Mo. Sheriff Kaiser said Grant Henson traveled there and picked up a 13- year-old girl and drove her back to Jasper County to his residence located at 4183 W. Cactus Lane in Joplin.



Sheriff Kaiser continues, “ she was held against her will and sexually assaulted .”

Grant Henson was arrested and charges were filed by the Jasper County Prosecutor ’s Office:

Kidnapping 1st

Sodomy 1 st

No bond hold

Additionally as the investigation unfolded, Bryan Henson, 22, at the Cactus Lane residence was found be with a 16- year-old female juvenile.



Bryan Henson was arrested and the following charges were filed:

Statutory Rape 2 nd

Being held on $100,000 bond

This is a developing story and more information will be updated as it becomes available from authorities.

