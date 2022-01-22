ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ho99o9 return with new Travis Barker-produced track ‘Battery Not Included’

By Rhian Daly
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHo99o9 have returned with a new song called ‘Battery Not Included’, which was produced by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The duo – comprised of theOGM and Eaddy – last released new material last August with their 3TEETH collaboration ‘Paralyze’. Now, Ho99o9 have shared...

www.nme.com

NME

Halsey reveals ‘Nightmare’ originally featured Tatu sample, shares unreleased demo

Halsey has taken to TikTok to reveal the original demo for their 2019 single ‘Nightmare’ featuring a sample of Tatu’s iconic ‘All The Things She Said’. Before the track was released Elena Kiper, one of the original songwriters, posted on her Instagram that the song “contained an extensive interpolation of the original work” but said the finished version only referenced the track.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Captures a Classic Vibe in New ‘Jealousy’ Video

FKA Twigs embraces a classic throwback aesthetic in the new music video for “Jealousy,” a track featuring Rema off her recent mixtape, Caprisongs.  The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, has a late-Eighties/early-Nineties feel, jumping between sequences of FKA Twigs performing the song and dancing alongside a small troupe, and black-and-white footage of Rema delivering his verse solo. The choreography in the clip was handled by Twigs’ regular collaborator, Kash Powell.  “Jealousy” is the latest Caprisongs track FKA Twigs has released a music video for, following “Meta Angel” and “Tears in the Club,” her collaboration with the Weeknd. Caprisongs was released Jan. 14...
CELEBRITIES
101wkqx.com

Granny covers “What’s My Age Again,” challenges Travis Barker to drum-off

Dorothea Taylor, the “Godmother Of Drumming,” has taken on one of blink-182’s most famous songs — and has done so very well, as you can see below. The 70-something year old has taken on other bands you know — but this cover is a little different. Mostly because she issued a challenge to Travis Barker:
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Grandma Nails Blink-182 Cover, Challenges Travis Barker To A Drum Battle

Dorothea Taylor has made a name for herself by sharing flawless drum covers of rock songs (most notably blowing Hayley Williams' mind with a cover of Paramore's "Ain't It Fun"), and most recently the Godmother of Drumming absolutely slayed blink-182's "What's My Age Again" — effortlessly executing Travis Barker's parts (which is not an easy feat).
MUSIC
westcentralsbest.com

Katy Perry plotting huge 2022, including 'new track with Zedd'

Katy Perry has "loads more surprises" for fans this year, including a potential new track with DJ Zedd. The 37-year-old pop megastar - who is currently completing a stint in Las Vegas - recently dropped the dance-pop track 'When I'm Gone' with electronic music superstar, Alesso, and now it's been reported she has another song lined up with her '365' collaborator, Zedd.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

iann dior Shares New Album "On To Better Things" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Machine Gun Kelly, & Travis Barker

Corpus Christi, Texas-raised recording artist iann dior has returned with his latest studio album, titled On To Better Things. The fifteen-song project includes features from Lil Uzi Vert, Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis Barker, who appears on multiple tracks. On To Better Things also features the previously released single, "V12."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mxdwn.com

Banshee Returns With Genre-Bending New Track “Chamber”

Trap Metal Pop artist, Banshee, has gotten back to her metal roots by releasing her new single “Chamber”. This release signifies her return to the genre after leaving altogether due to issues with abuse. She states, “Metal became so closely associated with abuse for me that it became a trigger. I couldn’t listen to it without getting flashbacks and panic attacks. At the same time, I was getting really into various styles of hip hop, classic house music and modern EDM. Electronic production became the most interesting thing in the world to me, and the music felt safe and welcoming.” While she released an album last year, this year is a whole new chapter with “Chamber”, a 2 minute song that starts off with whispers and works her way up to screaming, a surprisingly smooth transition and flow with the electronic beat. This will be a test to see how well she can blend her genres and throw metal in the mix too. You can stream “Chamber” below. Click here for more information.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Burgeoning bass producer Leotrix links with Never Say Die for new four-track EP, ‘Reloaded’

Electronic music talent has always consistently emanated out of Australia, and while he may one of the newer names to hail from down under, Leotrix may just prove to be the next big thing. With a steady track record of dubstep, electronica, and drum ‘n’ bass-inspired works already under his belt, the Sydney product is fittingly finding a home with bass powerhouse, Never Say Die, which hosts his latest EP.
MUSIC
Alternative Press

The best punk drummers of the 2000s, from Travis Barker to Meg White

As the new century’s first decade unwound, things evolved or deteriorated rapidly, depending on your perspective. The entire world was changing in every aspect. So of course, punk rock was gonna change with it. The fundamentalists would scream and moan about how these changes weren’t punk at all, that...
MUSIC
power106.com

Gemaine Returns With New Charlie Heat-Produced Single “No Questions”

Compton singer-songwriter Gemaine and super-producer Charlie Heat (Kayne West, Lil Uzi Vert, Madonna, Kehlani) released the lead single “No Questions” from their collaborative forthcoming album ‘New Jack City,’ set to release this Spring. Alongside a compelling music video, “No Questions” showcases Gemaine’s soothing and rich voice...
MUSIC
Variety

Metal Edge Magazine Returns as Website, Archive of Classic Hard Rock Interviews

Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on. Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times. At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Team Talks Season Four Music, Teases ‘Huge Songs, New Sounds’

Thanks to big syncs by the Weeknd, Motley Crue and yacht rock icon Christopher Cross, season four of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” raised the bar in more ways than just its viewership, which propelled the show to No. 1 on Netflix’s English series chart for the two weeks following its New Years Eve release. Extending the storylines introduced in the beloved 1980s film series “The Karate Kid” and featuring many of its original stars, the series continued to find effective musical tie-ins to drive the narratives around 50-somethings Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they pursue yet another All...
TV & VIDEOS
Pitchfork

Listen to Big Boss Vette’s “Heavy”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Big Boss Vette is unstoppable on her latest single, “Heavy.” Over a simple, yet aggressive beat, she unleashes blunt bars in her St. Louis idiolect, roasting all her doubters (including clout chasers, haters, and her ex) with a dynamic fury. Yet, it’s not all talk—Vette went from making Facebook freestyles and YouTube bootlegs to signing a major record deal in the span of a few years. On “Heavy,” she declares that even a bullet couldn’t make her quit. By the time the song is over, you can’t help but believe her.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Renforshort’s explosive new single, ‘Moshpit’

Renforshort has shared a brand new single called ‘Moshpit’ – you can listen to the explosive track below. Co-produced by frequent collaborators Jeff Hazin and Alexander 23, it marks the first new music from Ren (real name Lauren Isenberg) since last year’s ‘Off Saint Dominique’ EP, which NME called a “celebration of ever-changing emotion” in a four-star review.
MUSIC

