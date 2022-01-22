Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

VIRTUAL BABY SHOWER SUPPORTING MOMS CHOOSING LIFE FOR THEIR BABIES.

January 22nd, 2022 commemorates 49 years that our nation has allowed the brutal murder of nearly 69 MILLION ¹pre-born babies.

Across the Nation, pro-life Americans will March in defense of life, some at our Nation's Capitol, some at their State Capitol, and some at the very locations where babies die daily. We are grateful for everyone who marches in defense of life.

But it is not enough to ask a young woman not to abort, it is imperative that the pro-life community offers practical, emotional, material, and spiritual support to the young pregnant women needing help.

Crisis Pregnancy Centers across our Nation are the "Mercy Ministries" arm of the Pro-Life movement.

Our volunteers meet with moms, encourage them to embrace a life decision for their babies, invite moms to the foot of the cross and spend nearly four years helping each mom earn the products she needs for her baby: diapers, wipes, food, formula, clothing, car seats and infant supplies.

If you are pro-life and are not financially supporting a Pregnancy Center in your own community, I invite you to participate in our virtual baby shower.

Your gift will enable us to assure the hundreds of moms choosing life for their babies, and who need a wide range of material support, that the Pregnancy Center can help them earn everything needed for their babies. (Mom's "earn" the products you donate by participating in a broad array of prenatal and parenting classes.)

To participate in our Virtual Baby Shower, check out the baby items shown below¹. These are items most often requested by the more than 200 (+) moms who participate in our program annually.

If you click on the first "photo" you can scroll through the post and see donation options with costs ranging from $2.00 to $200.00.

Then click on our link (below) to access the credit card or PayPal donation options.

Thank you for your support of the moms and babies served by the Pregnancy & Parenting Support Center!

Please share our page with those you know who support the Right to Life

Donate here

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=L26VZC79QXHVC&fbclid=IwAR1YaPu9i52cXRtsXRd9WlJchByLRcKxuJX6iqCi0MYWwwBk1QnUyIqsd_U