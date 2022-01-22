ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Virtual Baby Shower Supporting Moms Choosing Life For Their Babies

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6HVB_0dt7uNq600
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434NwS_0dt7uNq600
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ltpep_0dt7uNq600
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTTXR_0dt7uNq600
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKDD1_0dt7uNq600
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wlJ8_0dt7uNq600
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVpw6_0dt7uNq600
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buW5p_0dt7uNq600
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Virtual Baby Shower Supporting Moms Choosing Life For Their Babies

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

VIRTUAL BABY SHOWER SUPPORTING MOMS CHOOSING LIFE FOR THEIR BABIES.
January 22nd, 2022 commemorates 49 years that our nation has allowed the brutal murder of nearly 69 MILLION ¹pre-born babies.
Across the Nation, pro-life Americans will March in defense of life, some at our Nation's Capitol, some at their State Capitol, and some at the very locations where babies die daily. We are grateful for everyone who marches in defense of life.
But it is not enough to ask a young woman not to abort, it is imperative that the pro-life community offers practical, emotional, material, and spiritual support to the young pregnant women needing help.
Crisis Pregnancy Centers across our Nation are the "Mercy Ministries" arm of the Pro-Life movement.
Our volunteers meet with moms, encourage them to embrace a life decision for their babies, invite moms to the foot of the cross and spend nearly four years helping each mom earn the products she needs for her baby: diapers, wipes, food, formula, clothing, car seats and infant supplies.
If you are pro-life and are not financially supporting a Pregnancy Center in your own community, I invite you to participate in our virtual baby shower.
Your gift will enable us to assure the hundreds of moms choosing life for their babies, and who need a wide range of material support, that the Pregnancy Center can help them earn everything needed for their babies. (Mom's "earn" the products you donate by participating in a broad array of prenatal and parenting classes.)
To participate in our Virtual Baby Shower, check out the baby items shown below¹. These are items most often requested by the more than 200 (+) moms who participate in our program annually.
If you click on the first "photo" you can scroll through the post and see donation options with costs ranging from $2.00 to $200.00.
Then click on our link (below) to access the credit card or PayPal donation options.
Thank you for your support of the moms and babies served by the Pregnancy & Parenting Support Center!
Please share our page with those you know who support the Right to Life  
Donate here
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=L26VZC79QXHVC&fbclid=IwAR1YaPu9i52cXRtsXRd9WlJchByLRcKxuJX6iqCi0MYWwwBk1QnUyIqsd_U

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6CKI_0dt7uNq600
Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area Entertainer

Easy Ways to Support the Troops

• Give back: Use the USO Wishbook, an alternative giving catalog that offers military supporters a way to send a heartfelt symbolic gift to a loved one while directly benefitting troops and their families. Visit usowishbook.uso.org to learn how your symbolic gifts can help bring comfort to troops and their families.
ADVOCACY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mom of Baby With COVID-19 Describes Situation

A child diagnosed with COVID-19 might be nerve-wracking for some parents. Brittany Martin, of Tarrant County, said she was stunned when her seven-month-old daughter Jubilee recently tested positive. "I was vaccinated when I was 30 weeks pregnant with her, so I was vaccinated while she was in Utero. I got...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WAPT

Organizers hold a community baby shower in the Metro

JACKSON, Miss. — On Saturday, the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health hosted a drive-thru baby shower. The mission of the organization is to reduce health disparities in Mississippi one community at a time. Some of the items that were handed out were diapers, wipes, pacifiers, sand sleep...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Moms#Volunteers#March For Life#Nation#Americans#State Capitol#Crisis Pregnancy Centers#The Pro Life#A Pregnancy Center#The Pregnancy Center
ABC News

Mom is raising baby on a vegan diet, but is it safe? Experts weigh in

A mom on TikTok sparked outrage after sharing that she feeds her baby vegan food. Natasha Callahan, who regularly posts light-hearted TikTok videos, received backlash after sharing with her followers that she is raising her child 100% vegan. "There was people telling us I was being selfish and abusing my...
POLAND
Bay Area Entertainer

5 Unique Gift Ideas to Show You Care

1. Custom Cards. Limited on time or creative energy but still want to deliver a sincere and meaningful message? SmashUps from American Greetings are customizable e-cards that let you personalize your greeting with a variety of options -- from talking video or selfie e-cards, to personalized songs and greetings delivered by celebrities like Alicia Keys, Shaq or Donny Osmond, among others.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Item

New mom pressures baby's father for engagement

DEAR ABBY - My girlfriend, "Dyanne," and I recently had a baby conceived not long after we started dating. While I love my child with all my heart, Dyanne is constantly dropping hints that she wants an engagement ring or a "promise ring." I …
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Parenting
umd.edu

Study Finds Cash Support to Moms Boosts Babies’ Brain Development

Cash payments to low-income mothers had a direct impact on infants’ brain development, a multi-institutional team that includes a University of Maryland education researcher has found. After a year of monthly financial support, the babies were more likely to show brain activity patterns associated in previous research with the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
iheart.com

Dumpster Divers Save Baby Thrown in Trash by Teen Mom

A heartbreaking scene to watch plays out as an 18-year-old mom drives up to a dumpster, and allegedly throws in her newborn son, who is inside a trash bag. It was 36 degrees in Hobbs, New Mexico, when surveillance cameras caught the unthinkable act. But at nightfall, three dumpster divers...
HOBBS, NM
Bay Area Entertainer

My mom did not sleep. She felt exhausted.

My mom did not sleep. She felt exhausted. She was irritable, grumpy, and bitter. She was always sick until one day, suddenly, she changed. - I've been looking for a job for three months and I haven't found anything, I'm going to have a few beers with friends.
YOGA
The Daily South

The Best Baby Shower Games to Celebrate the Mama-To-Be

Once you're stuffed from the spread of homemade finger sandwiches and desserts, the real fun of spoiling the mama-to-be at any baby shower begins with the best baby shower games. What makes a good baby shower game, you may ask? A fun baby shower game should involve every guest, and most importantly, it should make the guest of honor – the mama-to-be – happy. Whether you play a game that reveals every guest's favorite parenting story, or guess baby items hidden in paper bags, these baby shower games will celebrate the mama-to-be and take some of the pressure off her, if she needs to rest. We've included a few games to play at a baby shower that supply the new mama with sage advice and physical supplies for her trusty diaper bag. No matter what games or activities you offer during a baby shower, just make sure that mama-to-be feels extra loved and supported while entering a whole new stage of life.
LIFESTYLE
Bay Area Entertainer

Hearing the Stories of Veterans and Advocates Nationwide

Hearing the Stories of Veterans and Advocates Nationwide. The “50-50-50” campaign -- kicking off on Veterans Day 2021 -- celebrates the 50th anniversary of Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets) by bringing together 50 stories from the past 50 years -- one from each state. Heal Vets is a nonprofit organization that has donated tens of millions therapeutic arts-and-crafts kits to veterans and active-duty military. These craft kits help injured and recuperating veterans improve fine motor skills and cognitive functioning, manage stress and substance abuse, and cope with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury, all while also improving their sense of self-esteem and overall physical and mental health.
HOMELESS
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy