ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Valencia: LaLiga champions score TWICE in injury time to win their first league game in three weeks and ease the pressure on Diego Simeone

By Pa Sport
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Atletico Madrid scored twice in stoppage time to come back and beat Valencia 3-2 in LaLiga.

Yunus Musah put Los Che ahead in the 25th minute with a 20-yard strike and Hugo Duro doubled the lead just before half-time.

Atletico substitute Matheus Cunha reduced the deficit from a corner midway through the second half, but it seemed Diego Simeone would be left frustrated as the clock ticked down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTP8t_0dt7uJJC00
Atletico Madrid scored twice in injury time to come from behind and beat Valencia 3-2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2ltP_0dt7uJJC00
Mario Hermoso (left) was the hero as he netted a 93rd minute winner for the hosts

However, there was late drama as Angel Correa equalised in stoppage time before centre-back Mario Hermoso fired in a winner from close range to spark wild celebrations from the home support.

Sevilla had also fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Celta Vigo.

Aiming to keep the pressure on leaders Real Madrid, the hosts found themselves trailing after Franco Cervi and Iago Aspas struck shortly before the break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynLxm_0dt7uJJC00
Angel Correa (right) drew Atletico Madrid level with a 91st minute equaliser
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNPmv_0dt7uJJC00
Valencia had taken a 2-1 lead in the first half courtesy of a goal from Hugo Duro (left)

But Julen Lopetegui's side scored twice in the space of three second-half minutes through Papu Gomez and Oliver Torres to leave Sevilla three points behind Los Blancos, who host Elche on Sunday.

Earlier, Villarreal moved above Barcelona into sixth by beating Mallorca 3-0 at El Madrigal, where the visitors had defender Franco Russo sent off late on.

Alvaro Negredo and Salvi were on target as Cadiz won 2-0 at bottom club Levante to boost their own survival hopes.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid agree deal with Valencia for Daniel Wass

Atletico Madrid have a deal in place with Valencia for Daniel Wass. Marca says Atleti will pay a fee of 2.7 million euros plus add-ons for the 32-year-old, who is into the last six months of his contract with Los Che, after having an initial bid of two million euros turned down earlier in the transfer window.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid are considering signing Matty Cash to replace Kieran Trippier... but Aston Villa won't sell in January as Steven Gerrard considers Poland international as his first choice right-back

Atletico Madrid have shown an interest in Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash but Steven Gerrard's men won't sell this window. The reigning LaLiga champions are looking to bolster their options at the position after Trippier moved to Newcastle in a £12 million deal earlier this month. While Villa are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Hermoso
Person
Iago Aspas
Person
Franco Russo
Person
Matheus Cunha
Person
Julen Lopetegui
Person
Diego Simeone
Daily Mail

Nicolo Barella set to miss both legs of Inter Milan's Champions League clash with Liverpool after UEFA bans the Italy midfielder for two matches for punching Real Madrid's Eder Militao in their final group stage game

Nicolo Barella will miss Inter Milan's Champions League round of 16 tie against Liverpool after UEFA told the Serie A leaders that the Italy midfielder will sit out two matches for his controversial red card in the group stage, according to a report. The 24-year-old has been almost ever-present for...
UEFA
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
BBC

Walker out for three Champions League games

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker will be suspended for three Champions League games after his dismissal against RB Leipzig in December, Uefa have confirmed. Walker was shown a straight red card for a kick on Leipzig forward Andre Silva in City's Champions League defeat to the Germans. City have confirmed...
UEFA
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Laliga#Sevilla#El Madrigal
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles as he receives Globe Soccer’s Top Scorer of All Time award while on holiday in Dubai - with fans turning out in force to catch a glimpse of the Man United star

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up the Globe Soccer's Top Scorer of All Time award at Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday afternoon. Ronaldo has scored a total of 801 goals during his career so far - having found the back of the net for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Celtic's Vasilis Barkas is wanted by IFK Gothenburg on loan... with the Swedish side targeting a deal for the third-choice goalkeeper after Sheffield United dropped out over his wages and loan fee

IFK Gothenburg are eyeing a loan move for Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas ahead of Monday's transfer deadline. The Swedes are anxiously seeking a new no.1 after their bid to land FC Copenhagen's Sten Grytebust collapsed last week. Barkas is high on their list of options but they may need the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta 'chopped his nose off to spite his face' by dropping ex-captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claims Paul Merson... who believes the striker could still have a role to play at the club with long-term target Dusan Vlahovic set to join Juventus

Paul Merson has insisted Arsenal fans shouldn't panic over not signing a striker this month and that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could still have a role to play at the Gunners. Aubameyang has been banished from the first-team squad by Mikel Arteta after a disciplinary breach led to him being stripped of the captain's armband.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Recovering' Sadio Mane offers Liverpool fans a positive update as he gives the thumbs up after being knocked out following a nasty collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper in Senegal's AFCON last-16 win

Sadio Mane has provided Liverpool fans a positive update following his head injury during Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations last-16 win over Cape Verde. The forward took to Instagram to ease concerns as he posted a photo of him giving the thumbs up to the camera. Concern grew for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Significant increase in prize money for the Women's FA Cup is agreed from 2022-23 after pressure from fans and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes with this season's winners guaranteed just £25,000 compared to £1.8m for the men's competition

The FA has agreed to a significant increase in prize money for the Women’s FA Cup from 2022-2023 season following pressure from fans and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes. The fourth round in the women's game takes place this weekend with winners set to receive £2,000, while losers will pick up just £500.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

293K+
Followers
14K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy