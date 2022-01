All throughout college, eating like absolute garbage was one of my strongest personality traits. My affinity for Taco Bell, pizza rolls, and microwaveable mac and cheese was mostly due to a combination of 1) despising veggies and not knowing that nutrient-dense foods could be tasty, 2) being an absolute novice in the kitchen, and 3) not knowing how to tackle the learning curve that stood in the way of becoming my healthiest self. At the time, my friends all seemed to know the secret of how to cook at home and how to eat healthier than me, and meanwhile, you could find me ordering pizza to the library (for the third time in a single week).

