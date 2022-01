The League of Legends European Championship (LEC), the premier home of competitive League in Europe, is back for another season. An offseason filled with ground-shattering roster moves has set the league up for an unprecedented 2022 season. While the league has most notably felt the effects of the offseason at the top of our table—with teams like Vitality, Fnatic, and G2 Esports, in particular, all sporting new looks going into the new year—the sweeping changes of the 2021 offseason have rippled throughout the entire LEC.

