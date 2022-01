(NAFB) Social Security beneficiaries will have a lot to cheer about in 2022, but they may have a few things to grumble about as well. Social Security benefits are increasing 5.9 percent in 2022 thanks to a cost of living increase, the largest cost of living increase since 1982. However, AARP Oklahoma state director Sean Voskuhl says the increase will unfortunately be reduced by the Medicare premium increase.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO