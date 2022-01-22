Grandfather Mountain features a flurry of winter activities

Registration is required for this activity. This workshop is for those who have mastered winter hiking and wish to learn to lead others in the outdoors in winter. Exercises in planning, organizing, and conducting a trip, emphasizing leadership techniques and group dynamics. Review of the basics: accident scene management, medical considerations and off-trail navigation. Majority of the time will be outside doing education in situations in the winter woods. You must be fully vaccinated in order to complete registration. This class is also for people with potential and desire to become trip leaders for the NH Chapter Excursions (hiking) or Ski Committees. Proficiency on snowshoes is a pre-requisite. Workshops will consist of two zoom meetings Jan 20 and Jan 27 from 7_ 9:00 pm and a full day outside at cardigan forest starting promptly at 8:00 am and ending Saturday afternoon around 5:00 pm. Fee includes materials, snacks and instruction. Register online along with your PayPal payment, https://amcnhexcursions.regfox.com/alternitive-winter--school-1 Must be 18+ to attend. For more info, please contact Director Rick Silverberg.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO