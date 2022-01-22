ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Angelo State releases planetarium Spring show schedule for 2022

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3woqau_0dt7t6sn00

SAN ANGELO, Texas -The Angelo State University Planetarium, located on the first floor of the Vincent Building, released its show schedule for the Spring of 2022.

24 shows such as “First and Farthest”, “Stars: Powerhouse of the Universe”, and “Forces of Nature” can all be viewed during showtimes on the Angelo States Sci-Dome HD projector that can show more than 500 million stars and celestial objects, according to the planetarium website. The large, titled dome theater shows will run Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. until May 5th. The planetarium will break for Spring Break and Easter.

Angelo State will be hosting David DuBose art exhibit

All shows will be open to the public with ticket purchases only available at the door. Tickets will be $3 for general admission, $2 for children, senior citizens, and active military. Angelo state students, faculty, and staff will be admitted for free.

According to the planetarium’s website, The Angelo State Planetarium is one of the largest outreach programs available on campus. It reaches nearly 9,700 students of all ages yearly. When it is not in use for shows, the planetarium provides courses through the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Security Studies such as physical science, geology, and astronomy. Renovations for the planetarium were provided by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Details about the content of the shows are available at angelo.edu/planetarium and on Facebook at facebook.com/AngeloStatePlanetarium .

For more information, call the Planetarium between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 325-942-2136.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

What to do in San Angelo: A look into February events

SAN ANGELO, Texas – There is a wide variety of events occurring in San Angelo during the month of February that is fun for the adults or the whole family. All of these events and more can be found on the Downtown San Angelo website. To start off the month, Case Hardin will be playing […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Livestock show leaders remember snow storm of 2021

(KLST/KSAN)– The San Angelo Livestock Show starts at the first weekend of February and organizers are hopeful it’s nothing like 2021. Justin Jonas, Executive Director of the Stockshow and Rodeo, said it seems like anything that could go wrong, did and the worst of everything happened all at once. “I try to forget as much […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Annual Go Red for Women luncheon postponed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Annual Go Red For Women luncheon has been postponed as the coronavirus positivity rate remains high in Tom Green County. “Throughout the pandemic, the American Heart Association’s top priority has been the health and well-being of our survivors, volunteers, guests, and staff.,” the American Heart Association of West Texas said […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
KLST/KSAN

Odessa, Texas hero receives keys to new home

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- U.S. Marine Corporal Ray Lopez and his family received the keys to their newly completed, mortgage-free, custom-built home Thursday. Lopez and his family were initially surprised with news of their new home in August courtesy of Operation Finally Home and Silver Leaf Homes. The family was escorted to their new home by the Odessa Police […]
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: January 28, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 184 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from the virus exposure. According to the report, the individuals that died due to the coronavirus infection were a female in her 70s unvaccinated and a male in his 90s fully vaccinated. The total […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Bell Street at Rio Concho Drive road closure

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning this Monday, Jan. 31, the east portion of the Rio Concho Drive and Bell Street intersection will be closed due to road work, according to a statement from the City of San Angelo on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Work is anticipated to take one week, pending any potential weather delays. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Bailey Hutchison
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Belles stun No. 8 Lubbock Christian

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State overcame a one-point halftime deficit to stun the defending national champions No. 8 Lubbock Christian 67-63 in a Lone Star Conference matchup at Stephens Arena at the Junell Center on Thursday. Sophomore forward Blakely Gerber led the Belles (6-10 overall, 3-2 in LSC) in scoring with 14 points, while junior guard […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

George P. Bush in San Angelo for ‘Texas First Tour’

George P. Bush, Texas Land Commissioner and candidate for Texas Attorney General, visited San Angelo as part of his 'Texas First Tour' on Friday, January 28, 2022. According to a release, "George P. is set to visit every region of the Lone Star State to speak with patriots, law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and religious and grassroots leaders on his plan to put the needs of our state first and fight back against federal overreach."
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edu#Easter#Spring Break#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday January 26th

Cold and cloudy across the Concho Valley, temperatures struggled to climb into the 30s and 40s, most of the 40s were in the eastern parts of the area. A pocket of colder of 30s sat in the northwestern parts of the region. No major changes in the temperatures as we go into the overnight hours. […]
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

MOCK REALIGNMENT: Is Lake View moving east?

This past December the UIL released enrollment cutoff numbers for each classification and division for its upcoming realignment cycle. Every two years the organization moves schools into new classifications, divisions, and districts based on size and location to level the playing field of competition. Here are the numbers released on December 8th: 6A: 2225 and […]
EDUCATION
KLST/KSAN

MOCK REALIGNMENT: Five Concho Valley meet up in 3A Division II

This past December the UIL released enrollment cutoff numbers for each classification and division for its upcoming realignment cycle. Every two years the organization moves schools into new classifications, divisions, and districts based on size and location to level the playing field of competition. Here are the numbers released on December 8th: 6A: 2225 and […]
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday January 27th

Cloudy conditions across most of the area, temperatures warmed up into the 50s this afternoon with cooler conditions lingering into the western parts of the Concho Valley. Tonight, a cold front will begin to move through the region, increasing winds from the north at 10-15 MPH with just up to 25 MPH so some overnight […]
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy