Angelo State releases planetarium Spring show schedule for 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas -The Angelo State University Planetarium, located on the first floor of the Vincent Building, released its show schedule for the Spring of 2022.

24 shows such as “First and Farthest”, “Stars: Powerhouse of the Universe”, and “Forces of Nature” can all be viewed during showtimes on the Angelo States Sci-Dome HD projector that can show more than 500 million stars and celestial objects, according to the planetarium website. The large, titled dome theater shows will run Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. until May 5th. The planetarium will break for Spring Break and Easter.

All shows will be open to the public with ticket purchases only available at the door. Tickets will be $3 for general admission, $2 for children, senior citizens, and active military. Angelo state students, faculty, and staff will be admitted for free.

According to the planetarium’s website, The Angelo State Planetarium is one of the largest outreach programs available on campus. It reaches nearly 9,700 students of all ages yearly. When it is not in use for shows, the planetarium provides courses through the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Security Studies such as physical science, geology, and astronomy. Renovations for the planetarium were provided by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Details about the content of the shows are available at angelo.edu/planetarium and on Facebook at facebook.com/AngeloStatePlanetarium .

For more information, call the Planetarium between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 325-942-2136.

