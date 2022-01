VanVleet (knee) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports. VanVleet missed Tuesday's win over Charlotte with a sore knee, and the Raptors will wait to see how it responds to a pregame workout before making an official call on his status. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet's status "could go either way," so it looks like the point guard is on track to be a true game-time decision.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO