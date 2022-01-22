ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James: Probable once again

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

James (abdomen) is probable for Sunday's game against the Heat, Ryan...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lakers Announce Thursday LeBron James Injury Update

Just two days ago, the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Brooklyn Nets on the back of LeBron James, who poured in 33 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Unfortunately, it seems like he might be dealing with an injury following his hefty workload. On Thursday afternoon, the Lakers released an injury update for the league’s best player.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
All 76ers

Lakers Add LeBron James to Injury Report vs. Sixers

The Los Angeles Lakers have two stars on their injury report ahead of their Thursday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. When both teams submitted their early reports, the Lakers had Anthony Davis listed. Lately, Davis has missed a significant number of games for the Lakers. Prior to Los Angeles' Tuesday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Davis missed 17-straight for the Lakers.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ surprising injury status for Lakers’ clash vs. 76ers

Some late, breaking news on Thursday afternoon: LeBron James has been downgraded to questionable for the Los Angeles Lakers’ clash with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center, just hours before tip-off. Left knee soreness was cited by the Lakers as the reason for his surprise inclusion on the injury report.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat#Lakersnation Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
NBA
Vibe

James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy